You Are My Spring Recap (Episodes 13 and 14): Love and Forgiveness

We’re back with the second installment of our look back on the previous films in the Rebuild of Evangelion series, leading up to the release of the final film on Amazon Prime. Last time, we discussed the glorified remastered clip show that was Evangelion 1.11, which more or less faithfully retold the first six episodes of the original series. But from here on out, things are going to take an increasingly diverging path from that show for several reasons. Some of them are changes in the story to better fit into a film, some are about the new vision that director and creator Hideaki Anno wanted for this project, and even others are about where Anno’s head was at during production. For better or worse, the resemblance between these movies and their source material is going to fade quite rapidly. Or at least, rapidly if you decide to binge everything, because these movies in particular only ended up getting further apart in terms of release.