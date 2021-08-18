You Are My Spring Recap (Episodes 13 and 14): Love and Forgiveness
Quite a few mysteries and problems got solved on the latest installments of Netflix’s K-drama You Are My Spring. The biggest problem was, of course, that Da Jeong and Young Do had broken up and were moping around nursing their broken hearts and missing one another in Episode 13. Da Jeong’s mother Mi Ran intervened, as did Young Do’s best friends and ex-wife, Ga Yeong. But it wasn’t until Da Jeong saw a video of Young Do explaining how much he regretted breaking up with her that she realized they could find their way back to love.www.imdb.com
