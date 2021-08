With the return of students nationwide to school, after a year of remote and hybrid learning, grocery retailers are anticipating a successful back-to-school selling season. For our latest Off the Shelf podcast, Supermarket News spoke with Aimee Becker, senior vice president strategic advisory at Daymon, a leader and pioneer in private brand development, about the latest trends in back-to-school at retail, the importance of private brands to the category, and the impact of the pandemic on category sales and shopping behaviors as students return to schools.