Florida Georgia Line announced the cancellation of their I LOVE MY COUNTRY TOUR 2021 due to COVID-19. In a social media post, they shared, “While we’ve been able to see some of y’all at shows recently, everyone’s continued safety has been weighing heavy on us. We’re so bummed to have to cancel this tour, but we know in our hearts that we still have to make sure we’re keeping our fans and crew safe. We love y’all and can’t wait to be back out when the time is right.”