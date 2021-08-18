Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Behind Viral Videos

Does This TikTok Hack Really Make Ginger Ale?

By Amy Hamblen
Posted by 
Mashed
Mashed
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Everyone loves a good hack. Show us a quick fix that makes our lives even a little bit easier — bonus points if it's delivered in an entertaining way — and we'll give you all the social media love. TikTok user crawking has one for the masses. In one of his high-energy videos, he claims "I was today years old when I learned that when you mix just a splash of Coke with Sprite ... you get ginger ale."

www.mashed.com

Comments / 0

Mashed

Mashed

60K+
Followers
19K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

Whether you're looking for the latest foodie news, the dirt on your favorite celebrity chefs, or inspiration for tonight's dinner, Mashed has your recipe for success.

 https://www.mashed.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hack#Amc Theater#Cooking#Coke#Canada Dry Ginger Ale#Seinfeld#The College Gourmand#Coca Cola Freestyle#Seagram
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TikTok
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Behind Viral Videos
Related
Behind Viral VideosHuffingtonPost

We Tried 8 TikTok Beauty Trends To See If They Really Work

TikTok is littered with hair and makeup tutorials, ranging from the wacky to the “oh, this might actually be doable.” While some of them aim to solve common everyday problems (like a flat ponytail, for example), others are a little more out there (for instance, it’s a mystery why anyone would feel the need to draw fake freckles on their face, but that’s a viral tutorial nonetheless).
Behind Viral VideosMorganton News Herald

Make your own face masks with these TikTok skincare hacks

Want to treat yourself to clearer skin and a relaxing night in? Try making these natural face masks from TikTok. 1. You can make these masks with kitchen ingredients. TikTok creator @naoimileange tried out 5 homemade face masks with ingredients you can find in your kitchen to address a variety of skin concerns from blemishes to aging.
InternetPosted by
Mashed

Instagram Is Strongly Divided Over This Surprising McDonald's Chicken Nugget Hack

"Here's another Macca's hack that you may not like." With such an encouraging introduction, Jonny Massaad, an Australian baker (via Newsweek), readied Cake Mail's Instagram followers with his out-of-the-box flavor combination: McDonald's chicken McNuggets and its famed apple pie. Having given fair warning, Massaad proceeds to cut open the end of the pastry, scoop out the apple, and shove a whole chicken nugget into the emptied pocket. Massad dunks the nugget pie into sauce and bites. "Honestly," he says after swallowing and smiling, "this is the best way to eat chicken nuggets. It's so crunchy. Please try it."
Food & DrinksPosted by
99.5 WKDQ

Only True Dr. Pepper Fans Will Be Able to Try This New Chocolatey Concoction

Am I wrong in thinking that Dr. Pepper is one of the most polarizing soft drinks out there? I feel like people either really love or really hate Dr. Pepper - there's no middle ground. I happen to fall in the former group - I love me some Dr. Pepper, and I'm the only one in my house that does. My wife says it tastes like cough syrup (Robitussin to be specific), and I just happen to really enjoy the taste of Robitussin too.
Behind Viral Videoshunker.com

This TikTok Food Hack Is Dividing People

Nothing says summer quite like a hot dog fresh off the grill, but have you been eating the quintessential ballpark snack wrong your whole life? According to a viral TikTok by Sheena Marie (@sheenamarieq), you just might be. Using the "Ultimate life hacks" sound — you know, the one that...
Behind Viral Videosz933.com

CREATE THE PERFECT FRENCH TIP-BRILLIANT TIKTOK HACK

TikTok’s latest nail hack to achieve the perfect French tip manicure is genius, and it seems simple enough to try at home! Good Morning America brought this to our attention, and our minds are blown!. Sara Cady, also known as glamourphile, started posting these tricks on Instagram and TikTok and...
Food & DrinksMidland Reporter-Telegram

Coca-Cola changed the recipe of Coke Zero. Is this the new New Coke?

Those who don't learn from history are doomed to repeat it. Coca-Cola is reportedly rolling out a new version of Coke Zero across the U.S. that's supposed to taste more like regular, not-sugar-free Coke. But some people are already unhappy with this new and supposedly improved edition of the soda.
DrinksPosted by
Mashed

Dr Pepper's New Chocolate-Flavored Soda Is Triggering Mixed Reactions On Facebook

Since its birth in 1885, Dr Pepper has turned into an epic empire of sugary, soft-beverage goodness and remains "the oldest major manufacturer of soft drink concentrates and syrups in the United States," (via the Dr Pepper Museum). The sweet, bubbly drink is loved for its unique taste (which is really a combination of 23 different flavors) but is also no stranger to presenting fans with new, exciting, and sometimes unusual spins on the classic Dr Pepper flavor, such as cherry and cream soda varieties (via the Dr Pepper website).
TV & VideosPosted by
Mashed

TikTok's Frozen Banana Hack Makes Smoothies Easier Than Ever

Making smoothies is extremely versatile thanks to the wide range of fruits, vegetables, and extra ingredients you can add to your mixture. (If you prefer a thin, watery smoothie then disregard the following advice!) However, as far as we are concerned, adding a frozen banana to a smoothie does a lot to improve its texture. The consistency becomes creamier and richer thanks to the addition of the frozen fruit. One way to have bananas at the ready for your smoothies is to pre-package them in small chunks in plastic bags or containers in your freezer. All the same, the extra prep requires time and sometimes the motivation to plan for a future smoothie can be lacking.
Drinksmashed.com

The Popular Soda 32% Of People Can't Stand

When it comes to an ice-cold beverage of choice, many people love nothing more than a refreshing can or glass of soda. The fizz, the flavor, the burst of sweetness from the sugar — there's a reason so many grocery stores have almost a full aisle devoted primarily to the soda category of beverages. While most people will have their favorites, the ones they reach for time and time again and habitually add to their grocery carts, Mashed surveyed 603 individuals in the U.S. to see which particular sodas weren't quite as popular and not making their way into people's fridges.
DrinksYakima Herald Republic

Dear Crabby: Why do Americans put peanut butter in whiskey?

Not for them coffee, but coffee with pumpkin and date. From sea to shining sea, not a regular beer, but one with cranberry and mustard that tastes like cake. Have some whiskey with peanut butter? Because the Scots after hundreds of years were unable to perfect the recipe? Why, oh why?
Behind Viral VideosPosted by
WWD

The Biggest TikTok Beauty Hacks

Click here to read the full article. Beauty’s boom in DIY has taken to TikTok. Between the advent of the video platform and a newfound need for do-it-yourself beauty solutions induced by the pandemic, consumers are increasingly turning toward the platform to solve beauty problems.More from WWDAbse-èl RTW Spring 2022Backstage at Dior Resort 2022Photos of Cynthia Erivo as Aretha Franklin in National Geographic's 'Genius: Aretha' Series Tajmeeli, the beauty educational platform, tracked the largest hashtags for beauty hacks across TikTok, which have garnered as many as 341,000,000 views. The hashtag #NailHacks, which topped the list, includes at-home ways to remove acrylic nails and using chewing gum wrappers to create metallic manicures. Other hacks get more niche, such as tags for #LipLinerHacks and #DryShampooHack. Here, the full list, ranked by views per hashtag. Top 20 Beauty Hacks on TikTok: #NailHacks, 341,800,000 #EyelinerHack(s), 318,900,000 #FoundationHack(s), 161,600,000 #ConcealerHack(s), 133,700,000 #LipstickHacks, 104,800,000 #MascaraHack(s), 48,000,000 #EyelashesHack(s), 44,800,000 #NailPolishHack, 43,600,000 #BrowHack(s), 41,700,000 #EyebrowHack(s), 39,300,000 #HairGrowthHacks, 33,200,000 #FakeTanHack(s), 24,300,000 #EyeShadowHack(s), 23,300,000 #BronzerHack(s), 10,540,400 #LipLinerHack, 7,600,000 #DryShampooHack, 6,700,000 #MakeupRemoverHack, 6,700,000 #HighlighterHack, 4,200,000 #ContourHack, 3,900,000 #LipGlossHack, 1,900,000 For more from WWD.com, see: AG Hair Debuts Dry Shampoo Eurazeo Set to Buy Aroma-Zone, the Natural, DIY Beauty Brand Why Business Is Booming for Nail Care Brand Olive & June, Despite Salon Closures in 2020
Behind Viral VideosPosted by
Mashed

Why Not Everyone Is Loving This Viral Pineapple Hack On TikTok

Not everyone looks at a piece of fruit and thinks "oh! I could grow that!" But for those that do, there is a TikTok just for you, and it involves cultivating your very own pineapple in a pot. User creative_explained talks through the process of growing your own pineapple. It begins with saving the green leafy top of the spiky fruit, prepping it by drying it out, then keeping it in a glass of clean water for a few days, before replanting it in a pot with good soil when the roots start to show. This TikTok tutorial on "how to grow a pineapple" includes watering tips and suggestions for where in your home you might want to keep the pineapple so it stays healthy and happy. The idea didn't stem from social but is a process that gardening sites like Gardening Know How have outlined.
Behind Viral VideosNewsTimes

How to make TikToks?

Regional brands such as Rappi and Mercado Libre have managed to position themselves strongly among younger audiences through the creation of tiktoks, not ads, with diverse and creative content. And is that with the plan of @joseluisuribeochoa and Luca, who still wants to go out? ## rappicolombia ## domicile ##...

Comments / 0

Community Policy