Man nicknamed ‘Homixide’ sentenced to 30 years in a Georgia prison for shooting man

COWETA COUNTY, Ga. — A Georgia man has been sentenced to spend the next three decades in prison.

Jabbari “Homixide” Fisher was sentenced to 30 years in prison followed by 20 years on probation in connection to two gang-associated crimes. Fisher received this sentence as part of a negotiated guilty plea with the Coweta Judicial Circuit Superior Court.

These charges stem from a June 5, 2020 shooting in LaGrange.

Fisher was convicted of shooting a man three times as he sat in a parked vehicle on Washington Street. The victim was shot twice in the face, with the third shot grazing his head. The victim survived and was able to identify Fisher to police.

Fisher was arrested in Clayton County on Sept. 29, 2020.

Lagrange police investigators Ley Wynne, Jarrod Anderson and Deputy Chief Assistant Jack Winne were able to tie Fisher to other crimes through his social media accounts.

They were able to connect him and an accomplice Tavon “Mayhem” Harton with an April 2019 attempted armed robbery.

Harton was sentenced to serve 15 years in prison, followed by 20 years on probation.

Investigators were able to look at evidence from both crimes and tie the pair to the Sex-Money-Murda Bloods gang.