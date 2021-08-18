Suburban Family Desperate For Answers About Mark Frerichs, Navy Vet Kidnapped In Kabul

U.S. Sens. Tammy Duckworth, Dick Durbin and Jon Ossoff made their priorities clear when discussing the Taliban takeover in Afghanistan this week in Springfield. "What I am 100% laser focused on right now is getting all those Americans that are still in Afghanistan safety out,” said Duckworth, D-Ill., on Tuesday night at the Illinois Department of Transportation Hanley Building. “… And then we have to get the Afghan interpreters and other brave Afghans who worked with Americans — put themselves in their families in harm's way — we have to get them out as well. We must as a nation keep our word with the people that worked with us, that helped us, that we said to them, 'Work with us, and we will take care of you. We will not leave you behind. We will take you too.' That's what we're doing now.”