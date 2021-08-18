Pocatello High School to get new stadium through $1 million partnership with Lookout Credit Union

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - In a press release Tuesday night, Pocatello/Chubbuck School District 25 announced Pocatello High School is getting a new stadium through a $1 million partnership with Lookout Credit Union. However, the multi-use outdoor facility will not be located at the high school, but rather Hawthorne Middle School.

The new turf field is set to be installed prior to the 2022 football season and the 2022-23 school year. Through the partnership with lookout, the stadium will be named "Lookout Credit Union Field at Pocatello High School Stadium."

This project is one part of a five-year plan approved by the Board of Trustees last September to address and improve facilities within the district. By the conclusion of the plan, the district said not just Pocatello High School will feature an outdoor turf facility, but also Century and Highland high schools.

The district added that a "variety of sponsorship opportunities remain available," which includes the naming rights to future turf field for Century and Highland high schools.

Pocatello, Century and Highland high schools all played their football games at Holt Arena until last season due to the pandemic. Last season, Pocatello and Highland played their games at Iron Horse Stadium at Highland High School while Century played on their own campus.

