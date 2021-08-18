Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cocke County, TN

Flood Warning issued for Cocke, Jefferson by NWS

weather.gov
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-17 23:08:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-19 10:12:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued Wednesday afternoon at 300 PM EDT. Target Area: Cocke; Jefferson The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Tennessee French Broad River Near Newport TN affecting Cocke and Jefferson Counties. For the French Broad River...including Newport TN, DOUGLAS DAM Minor flooding is forecast. The Flood Warning is now in effect until late Thursday morning The Flood Warning continues for the French Broad River Near Newport TN. * Until late Thursday morning. * At 10:45 PM EDT Tuesday the stage was 9.0 feet. * Flood stage is 10.0 feet. * Minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage just after midnight tonight to a crest of 15.0 feet tomorrow morning. It will then fall below flood stage early Thursday morning. * Impact...At 10.0 feet, Agricultural land near the gage on Highway 321 is flooded. * Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 13.4 feet on 01/18/2013.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Jefferson County, TN
County
Cocke County, TN
State
Tennessee State
Local
Tennessee Cars
IN THIS ARTICLE
#French Broad River#Vehicles#Extreme Weather#Douglas Dam Minor
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
NWS
Related
Public HealthPosted by
CNN

New York state adjusts Covid death toll, adding nearly 12,000

Washington (CNN) — New York's new governor said Wednesday that the state's Covid-19 death toll now aligns with the count from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, after the state added nearly 12,000 deaths that former Gov. Andrew Cuomo's administration didn't officially tally. The announcement by Democratic Gov....
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

U.S. House Jan. 6 committee demands Trump White House records

WASHINGTON, Aug 25 (Reuters) - A congressional committee investigating the deadly Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol issued its first demands for documents from government agencies on Wednesday, including communications involving some of former President Donald Trump's closest advisers and family. The House of Representatives Select Committee asked for...
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
The Hill

Moderna completes submission for full FDA approval of vaccine

Moderna said Wednesday that it has completed its submission of data to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for full approval of its COVID-19 vaccine. The rolling submission of data to the FDA had begun in June, but is now complete. The completed submission comes two days after the FDA announced that it had given full approval to the Pfizer vaccine.
TennisPosted by
Reuters

Serena Williams withdraws from U.S. Open due to torn hamstring

Aug 25 (Reuters) - Serena Williams has withdrawn from next week's U.S. Open after the American said on Wednesday that her torn hamstring had not completely healed ahead of the final Grand Slam of the year. Williams, a six-times winner at Flushing Meadows, has had an injury-marred season and limped...

Comments / 0

Community Policy