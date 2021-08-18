Flood Warning issued for Cocke, Jefferson by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-17 23:08:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-19 10:12:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued Wednesday afternoon at 300 PM EDT. Target Area: Cocke; Jefferson The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Tennessee French Broad River Near Newport TN affecting Cocke and Jefferson Counties. For the French Broad River...including Newport TN, DOUGLAS DAM Minor flooding is forecast. The Flood Warning is now in effect until late Thursday morning The Flood Warning continues for the French Broad River Near Newport TN. * Until late Thursday morning. * At 10:45 PM EDT Tuesday the stage was 9.0 feet. * Flood stage is 10.0 feet. * Minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage just after midnight tonight to a crest of 15.0 feet tomorrow morning. It will then fall below flood stage early Thursday morning. * Impact...At 10.0 feet, Agricultural land near the gage on Highway 321 is flooded. * Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 13.4 feet on 01/18/2013.