Sevier County, TN

Flood Warning issued for Sevier by NWS

weather.gov
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-17 23:08:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-19 10:12:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Sevier The National Weather Service in Morristown has issued a * Flood Warning for Eastern Blount County in east Tennessee Sevier County in east Tennessee * Until 100 AM EDT. * At 1001 PM EDT, local law enforcement reported recent heavy rains in the warned area is causing minor flooding. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Maryville, Sevierville, Alcoa, Gatlinburg, Pigeon Forge, Louisville, Rockford, Eagleton Village, Pittman Center, Townsend, Wears Valley, Roundtop Mountain State Park, Elkmont, McMahan, Walland, Seymour, Harrisburg, Great Smoky Mountains National Park, Cades Cove and Wildwood.

alerts.weather.gov

IN THIS ARTICLE
#East Tennessee#Extreme Weather
