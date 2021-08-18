Flash Flood Warning issued for Cayuga, Cortland, Onondaga, Tompkins by NWS
Effective: 2021-08-17 23:55:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-18 00:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Cayuga; Cortland; Onondaga; Tompkins FLASH FLOOD WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT MIDNIGHT EDT TONIGHT FOR CAYUGA, NORTHERN CORTLAND, SOUTHEASTERN ONONDAGA AND NORTHEASTERN TOMPKINS COUNTIES The heavy rain has ended and flood waters are receding. Please continue to heed remaining road closures and be aware of possible debris and road washouts. Additional rounds of heavy rainfall are possible overnight and through Wednesday Night. A Flash Flood Watch remains in effect until 800 AM EDT Thursday for a portion of central New York.alerts.weather.gov
Comments / 0