Lynch shuts down Astros for 7 innings as Royals win 3-1

KFH Sports Radio
 8 days ago

Daniel Lynch allowed one run over seven crisp innings, seldom-used Hanser Alberto gave the Royals the lead with a two-run double in the sixth, and Kansas City held on to beat the Houston Astros 3-1 on Tuesday night.

