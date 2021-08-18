Cancel
Flash Flood Watch issued for Ferry, Pend Oreille, Stevens by NWS

weather.gov
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-17 20:54:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-17 21:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Target Area: Ferry; Pend Oreille; Stevens FLASH FLOOD WATCH WILL EXPIRE AT 9 PM PDT THIS EVENING The Flash Flood Watch for Portions of North Idaho, including the following areas, Bonner and Boundary. Portions of Northeast Washington, including the following areas, Ferry, Pend Oreille and Stevens. will expire at 9 PM PDT this evening. Flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Brevard County, FLweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Southern Brevard County by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-25 21:36:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-25 23:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Southern Brevard County A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Brevard County through 1130 PM EDT At 1056 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Melbourne Beach, or over Indialantic, moving west at 30 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Palm Bay, Melbourne, Satellite Beach, Malabar and Indialantic. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
Madison County, MTweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Madison by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-25 09:15:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-25 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Madison A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Madison County through 900 PM MDT At 825 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 20 miles north of Henrys Lake, moving northeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of southeastern Madison County. This includes Highway 287 between mile markers 12 and 19. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
Berrien County, MIweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Berrien by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-25 23:04:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-25 23:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Berrien A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southern Berrien County through 1130 PM EDT At 1104 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Bridgman, or 12 miles southwest of St. Joseph, moving southeast at 10 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This strong thunderstorm will be near Bridgman around 1110 PM EDT. Shorewood-Tower Hills-Harbert and Shorewood-Tower Hill around 1115 PM EDT. Other locations in the path of this storm include Three Oaks. This includes Interstate 94 in Michigan between mile markers 1 and 26. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Cook County, ILweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Cook, Kankakee, Will by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-25 22:25:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-26 03:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Cook; Kankakee; Will FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 315 AM CDT THURSDAY FOR SOUTHEASTERN COOK, NORTHEASTERN KANKAKEE, SOUTHEASTERN WILL, LAKE IN AND PORTER COUNTIES At 1025 PM CDT, trained weather spotters and local 911 dispatch centers reported flooded roadways including along state highway 30 near Merrillville and along residential streets in South Haven. Additionally, flooding of residential streets was reported in Grant Park. Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicate that 1 to locally 4 inches of rain fell in the warned area in less then two hours. The heaviest rain has ended, and water will continue receding. HAZARD...Flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar and automated gauges. IMPACT...Continued flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses, as well as other poor drainage and low lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Hammond, Gary, Tinley Park, Calumet City, Portage, Merrillville, Valparaiso, Chicago Heights, East Chicago, Schererville, Hobart, Lansing, Crown Point, Harvey, Highland, Munster, Park Forest, Homewood, Matteson and Frankfort. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR AND GAUGE INDICATED
Coconino County, AZweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Coconino by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-25 20:12:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-25 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. In hilly terrain, there are many low water crossings which will become dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Remain alert for flooding even in locations not receiving rain. Normally dry washes, slot canyons and creeks can become raging killer currents in a matter of minutes, even from distant rainfall. Target Area: Coconino The National Weather Service in Flagstaff has issued a * Flood Advisory for Coconino County in north central Arizona * Until 1100 PM MST. * At 809 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 0.75 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Navajo Reservation. The area 5 to 12 miles southwest of Gray Mountain is the most likely place to experience minor flooding. This includes the following streams and drainages Lava Wash, Cedar Wash, Needmore Wash and Campbell Francis Wash. Additional rainfall amounts up to 0.25 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
Fayette County, OHweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Fayette, Madison, Pickaway by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-25 11:18:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-25 12:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a sturdy building. To report hazardous weather conditions, go to our website at weather.gov/iln and submit your report via social media, when you can do so safely. Target Area: Fayette; Madison; Pickaway A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL IMPACT PORTIONS OF NORTHEASTERN FAYETTE, NORTHWESTERN PICKAWAY AND SOUTHEASTERN MADISON COUNTIES THROUGH 1215 PM EDT At 1148 AM EDT, a strong thunderstorm was located over Bloomingburg, moving northeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...Winds gusts up to 35 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Hail may cause minor damage to outdoor objects. Locations impacted include Mount Sterling, New Holland, Deer Creek Lake, Madison Mills, Derby and Pancoastburg. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...35 MPH
Coles County, ILweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Coles, Douglas, Edgar by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-25 15:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-25 17:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Coles; Douglas; Edgar A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Coles, northwestern Edgar and southeastern Douglas Counties through 500 PM CDT At 414 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Brocton, or 14 miles northwest of Paris, moving east at 10 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Hume. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
Williamson County, TNweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Williamson by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-25 15:23:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-25 18:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Williamson A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of central Williamson County through 600 PM CDT At 527 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Franklin, moving south at 10 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Franklin, Spring Hill, Thompson`s Station and Leipers Fork. This includes the following highways Interstate 65 between mile markers 53 and 68. Interstate 840 between mile markers 19 and 36. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
Escambia County, FLweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Escambia by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-25 21:53:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-31 02:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Escambia The National Weather Service in Mobile has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for South Central Escambia County in northwestern Florida * Until 200 AM CDT. * At 1055 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain has already fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Pensacola, Ferry Pass, Brent, West Pensacola, Ensley, Goulding, Myrtle Grove, Olive, Brownsville, Avondale, Bellview and Beach Haven.
Environmentweather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Manua, Swains Island, Tutuila and Aunuu by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-25 06:20:00 SST Expires: 2021-08-25 19:15:00 SST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: A flash flood watch means that conditions may develop that lead to flash flooding. Flash flooding is a VERY DANGEROUS situation. You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should flash flood warnings be issued. Target Area: Manua; Swains Island; Tutuila and Aunuu FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH FRIDAY The National Weather Service in Pago Pago has issued a * Flash Flood Watch continues for all of American Samoa * Through Friday * A stationary front lingering near the islands will enhance the potential for flash flooding. O loo faaauau pea le Nofo Vaavaaia mo Tafega ma Lologa Ofisa o le Tau Pago Pago AS 7 Taeao Aso Lulu Aukuso 25 2021 * O loo faaauau pea le Nofo Vaavaaia mo Tafega ma Lologa Tutuila Aunuu Manua Swains * Seia oo i le Aso Faraile * Mafuaaga mo lenei nofo vaavaaia...O uiga louloua o le tau o loo lata i le atunu`u e mafai ona faatupulaia ai lologa ma tafega. FAUTUAGA/TAPENAGA O le uiga o le nofo vaavaaia mo tafega ma lologa pe afai o le a oo mai tulaga louloua o le tau e mafai ai ona faatupulaia ni sologa mai mauga poo eleele...pe mafua ai fo`i tafega ma lologa. E tatau on tapena ma faalogologo i le letio mo tala o le tau ae maise pe a iai se faailo mo lapataiga mo tafega ma lologa.
Mohave County, AZweather.gov

Excessive Heat Warning issued for Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-26 10:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-27 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave; Lake Mead National Recreation Area; Northwest Deserts EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM PDT /10 AM MST/ THURSDAY TO 8 PM PDT /8 PM MST/ FRIDAY * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures of 100 to 105 in Kingman...105 to 110 in the Morongo Basin...and 110 to 115 in the Colorado River Valley including Laughlin, Needles, and Lake Havasu. * WHERE...Portions of northwest Arizona, southeast California and southern Nevada. * WHEN...From 10 AM PDT /10 AM MST/ Thursday to 8 PM PDT /8 PM MST/ Friday. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.
Indian River County, FLweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Indian River, St. Lucie by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-25 21:36:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-25 23:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Indian River; St. Lucie Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of St. Lucie, Indian River and southern Brevard Counties through 1115 PM EDT At 1023 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 15 miles northeast of Sebastian Inlet to 7 miles northeast of Vero Beach to near Saint Lucie Nuclear Power Plant. Movement was west at 40 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Port Saint Lucie, Palm Bay, Walton, Fort Pierce and Sebastian. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
Cook County, ILweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Cook, Will by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-25 21:15:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-26 03:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Cook; Will FLOOD ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 930 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR CENTRAL COOK, EASTERN DUPAGE AND NORTH CENTRAL WILL COUNTIES The heavy rain has ended. Flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.
Lake County, INweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Lake, Porter by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-25 22:15:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-26 04:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Lake; Porter The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Southeastern Cook County in northeastern Illinois Northeastern Kankakee County in northeastern Illinois Southeastern Will County in northeastern Illinois Lake IN County in northwestern Indiana Porter County in northwestern Indiana * Until 315 AM CDT. * At 915 PM CDT, doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar and automated gauges. IMPACT...Rapid-onset flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses, as well as other poor drainage and low lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Hammond, Gary, Tinley Park, Calumet City, Portage, Merrillville, Valparaiso, Chicago Heights, East Chicago, Schererville, Hobart, Lansing, Crown Point, Harvey, Highland, Munster, Park Forest, Homewood, Matteson and Frankfort. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR AND GAUGE INDICATED
Lake County, INweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Lake, Porter by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-25 23:25:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-26 04:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Lake; Porter FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 315 AM CDT THURSDAY FOR SOUTHEASTERN COOK, NORTHEASTERN KANKAKEE, SOUTHEASTERN WILL, LAKE IN AND PORTER COUNTIES At 1025 PM CDT, trained weather spotters and local 911 dispatch centers reported flooded roadways including along state highway 30 near Merrillville and along residential streets in South Haven. Additionally, flooding of residential streets was reported in Grant Park. Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicate that 1 to locally 4 inches of rain fell in the warned area in less then two hours. The heaviest rain has ended, and water will continue receding. HAZARD...Flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar and automated gauges. IMPACT...Continued flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses, as well as other poor drainage and low lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Hammond, Gary, Tinley Park, Calumet City, Portage, Merrillville, Valparaiso, Chicago Heights, East Chicago, Schererville, Hobart, Lansing, Crown Point, Harvey, Highland, Munster, Park Forest, Homewood, Matteson and Frankfort. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR AND GAUGE INDICATED
Meagher County, MTweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Meagher by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-25 09:15:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-25 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Periods of torrential rainfall are also occurring with this storm. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Meagher A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of central Meagher County through 900 PM MDT At 830 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 15 miles northwest of White Sulphur Springs, moving northeast at 10 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Fort Logan On The Smith River and Fort Logan. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Rawlins County, KSweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Rawlins by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-25 21:38:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-25 22:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Rawlins A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Thomas and southeastern Rawlins Counties through 1015 PM CDT At 937 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 6 miles northwest of Gem, or 8 miles northeast of Colby, moving northeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of southeastern Rawlins and northeastern Thomas Counties. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
Laporte County, INweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for La Porte by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-26 12:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-25 23:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: La Porte A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northern La Porte County through 1000 PM CDT At 902 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Chesterton, moving southeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This strong thunderstorm will be near Westville around 1015 PM EDT. Other locations in the path of this storm include Wanatah and Kingsford Heights. This includes the following highways Interstate 80 in Indiana between mile markers 38 and 47. Interstate 94 in Indiana between mile markers 33 and 39. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Surry County, NCweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Surry by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-25 22:36:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-25 23:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Seek shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Surry A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of north central Surry, southeastern Carroll and southwestern Patrick Counties through 1100 PM EDT At 1035 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Ararat. This storm was nearly stationary. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Mount Airy Flat Rock Fancy Gap Ararat Cana Laurel Fork and Toast. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
Berrien County, MIweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Berrien by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-25 23:15:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-26 02:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Berrien The National Weather Service in Northern Indiana has issued a * Flood Advisory for Poor Drainage Areas for South Central Berrien County in southwestern Michigan * Until 215 AM EDT. * At 1115 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Overflowing poor drainage areas will cause minor flooding in the advisory area. Between 0.5 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Bridgman, New Buffalo, Three Oaks, Stevensville, Shorewood-Tower Hills-Harbert, Shorewood-Tower Hill, Baroda, Galien, New Troy, Sawyer, Harbert, Glendora, Turner Shores, Lakeside In Berrien County and Union Pier. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.

