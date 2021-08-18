Columbia County school leaders release updated COVID safety measures

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Hospital numbers rising, students and teachers quarantining, and more than a million cases overall in Georgia. All signs the delta variant has hit and hit hard. We’ve been following this latest surge for a couple of weeks now. Since then we’ve seen schools in four different counties close for two weeks. And today we learned Georgia has hit one million COVID-19 cases over the course of the pandemic.