Florida State

22-year-old Florida murder suspect arrested in San Ramon, police say

ABC7 News Bay Area
ABC7 News Bay Area
 7 days ago

San Ramon police have located and arrested a murder suspect out of Florida Tuesday night.

Officers spent the day searching for 22-year-old Reynaldo John Sanchez, who fled from police in the area of Bollinger Canyon Road between Briar Oaks and N. Monarch Drive.

A shelter in place was issued for residents in the area and students at Gale Ranch Middle School were held past their scheduled release time of 2:45 p.m. out of caution.

All lockdowns have been lifted.

Police tweeted they found Sanchez just before 8 p.m. and that he was detained "without incident."

