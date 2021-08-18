Special Weather Statement issued for South Central Utah by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-17 16:53:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-17 22:30:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: South Central Utah A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern Kane County through 1030 PM MDT At 954 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Kanab, moving northeast at 10 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Accumulating hail can be expected along US 89 east of Kanab. Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of southwestern Kane County. This includes US Route 89 between mile markers 45 and 61. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH