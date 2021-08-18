40-year-old father, husband, and former baker at 1748 Bakehouse dies from COVID-19

A well-known mom-and-pop bakery in Duval County is known for its delicious food and the friendly people who work there.

One of those former employees died Friday from COVID-19. Tim Staley worked as one of the original bakers. He left the bakehouse in February to start a non-profit organization for kids with disabilities.

“I thought, 'Just not Tim,'" said Coco Barnas, an employee at 1748 Bakehouse.

“He was healthy and in the prime of life," owner Kurt D'Aurizio added.

D'Aurizio couldn't believe the news one of his former employees was gone from COVID-19 at just 40 years old.

“It was really shocking, and it happened quickly too," D'Aurizio said. "Within a week he deteriorated to the point where they couldn’t resuscitate him.”

“I’m shocked somebody so young would die that didn’t have all these underlying health things," Barnas said. "Tim opened with us, and Tim did everything. He was a baker, but he'd help fix things around here.”

Cookies aren't the only sweet things at 1748 Bakehouse. Staley's former coworkers remember his sweet personality and desire to make the community a better place.

“Everybody that you speak to about Tim will tell you that he was kind and generous and had integrity, but he was also hilarious," Barnas said.

“Tim’s service is on Thursday, so we wanted to close so all the staff could attend," D'Aurizio said.

Staley's wife and two kids will also attend that service.

“Talk to a doctor because I don’t want to lose any more friends," D'Aurizio said.

This GoFundMe page will help pay for the final expenses of a man gone too soon with so many plans and a full life ahead of him.