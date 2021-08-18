Cancel
Iowa State

What do FFA ushers do at the Iowa State Fair?

We Are Iowa
We Are Iowa
 7 days ago

Just like our Local 5 broadcasts, it takes a lot to put on the Iowa State Fair each year.

Some of the unsung heroes of the fair are the Future Farmers of America ushers.

The FFA usher program started in the 1950s and has expanded a lot since then. Back then, it was only men working at the Grandstand.

The ushers say being part of FFA and helping at the fair has helped them meet new friends and make even greater memories.

Local 5 and CW Iowa 23 are bringing exciting experiences to you, from live newscasts to a real-life Local 5 Weather Lab experience. The CW Iowa 23 booth will be located on Grand Avenue, and the Local 5 Weather team can be found near the Giant Slide.

Both booths will be open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. each day of the fair.

► Find full fair coverage at weareiowa.com/fair .

► Find the latest health and safety precautions here .

