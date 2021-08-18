Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

San Diego-Colorado Runs

SFGate
 8 days ago

Rockies first. Connor Joe singles to shortstop. Brendan Rodgers singles to shortstop. Connor Joe to third. Trevor Story strikes out on a foul tip. Charlie Blackmon reaches on a fielder's choice to shallow infield. Brendan Rodgers out at second. Connor Joe scores. C.J. Cron singles to deep left center field. Charlie Blackmon to second. Ryan McMahon flies out to deep right center field to Fernando Tatis Jr..

www.sfgate.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sam Hilliard
Person
Manny Machado
Person
Connor Joe
Person
Charlie Blackmon
Person
Eric Hosmer
Person
Trent Grisham
Person
Tommy Pham
Person
Brendan Rodgers
Person
Ryan Mcmahon
Person
Adam Frazier
Person
Jake Cronenworth
IN THIS ARTICLE
#San Diego#Rockies#German#Padres
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
San Diego Padres
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Baseball
MLB Teams
Colorado Rockies
NewsBreak
MLB
Related
MLBswiowanewssource.com

Buehler scheduled to start for Los Angeles against San Diego

Los Angeles Dodgers (79-47, second in the NL West) vs. San Diego Padres (68-59, third in the NL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Walker Buehler (13-2, 2.11 ERA, .92 WHIP, 170 strikeouts) Padres: Blake Snell (6-5, 4.82 ERA, 1.51 WHIP, 139 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Padres +120, Dodgers -139; over/under is...
MLBNBC Sports

Ortiz, MLB stars congratulate Miggy on 500th homer

Miguel Cabrera is the newest member of the 500-homer club. The Detroit Tigers star reached the milestone in the sixth inning of Sunday's game against the Toronto Blue Jays. He becomes the 28th player ever to hit 500 home runs in their career. Watch the historic moment below:. The baseball...
MLBYardbarker

Should Adalberto Mondesi move to centerfield?

What is Mondesi’s future? Nicky Lopez has been on fire this summer, hitting .332/.382/.408 over his last 54 games since mid-June with solid defense and a spurt of stolen bases. He has been worth 3.1 WAR, according to Fangraphs, more valuable than Trevor Story, Javier Baez, and everyone on the Royals roster. In Omaha, top prospect Bobby Witt, Jr. continues to rake. He has shown no signs of slowing down following his promotion to Triple-A, batting .293/.363/.575 with 25 home runs and 21 steals in 90 games overall this season. He has spent 76 games at shortstop and has provided the exemplary defense with good range and a strong arm. Meanwhile, Adalberto Mondesi has missed all but ten games this season with two separate oblique injuries. It is just another setback in what has been an injury-filled career for the promising young shortstop and it puts his future at the position into doubt. As Dayton Moore put it a few weeks ago, the Royals “can’t count on him as an everyday player.” Between Whit.
MLBDodger Insider

5 Catchers

“You gotta have a catcher, or you’re gonna have a lot of passed balls.”. Baseball truism: pennants are won with strength up the middle. The pitcher, yes, of course — he can’t be giving up more runs than you score. Increasingly pitching is viewed not as a part of team defense but its own thing, with a low FIP (Fielding Independent Pitching) more predictive of victory than actual runs allowed. Pitching is not “90 percent of baseball,” or whatever portion a pundit may assign, but some figure less than 50 percent, for offense and defense are in perfect balance: a run saved is worth as much as a run scored. A run is a run is a run, Gertrude Stein might have observed.
MLBMidland Daily News

Merrifield has 3 RBIs, Perez homers as KC downs Astros 7-1

HOUSTON (AP) — Whit Merrifield had three hits and three RBIs, Salvador Perez extended a career high with his 33rd homer and the Kansas City Royals beat the Houston Astros 7-1 on Monday night. The Royals have won seven of their last eight games, taking three of four from Houston...
MLBTitusville Herald

Tampa Bay-Philadelphia Runs

Rays fourth. Nelson Cruz strikes out swinging. Wander Franco singles to right field. Yandy Diaz singles to right field. Wander Franco to second. Brandon Lowe singles to deep center field. Yandy Diaz to third. Wander Franco scores. Manuel Margot grounds out to shortstop. Brandon Lowe out at second. 1 run,...
MLBmilwaukeesun.com

Brewers place 3B Eduardo Escobar (hamstring) on IL

The Milwaukee Brewers placed third baseman Eduardo Escobar on the 10-day injured list Tuesday due to a strained right hamstring. Escobar was injured Sunday during a game against the Washington Nationals and is slated to miss approximately two weeks, according to manager Craig Counsell. "It was good news, really," Counsell...
MLBnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Miguel Cabrera's homer helps Tigers top Cardinals

Miguel Cabrera hit his 501st career homer Tuesday as the visiting Detroit Tigers edged the St. Louis Cardinals 4-3. The Cardinals lost for the fifth time in their last seven games -- and they may have lost starting pitcher Jack Flaherty as well. Flaherty (9-2) lasted just two-plus innings before...
MLBBleacher Report

Ranking Miguel Cabrera and Every Member of MLB's 500 Home Run Club

On Sunday afternoon, Miguel Cabrera took Toronto Blue Jays left-hander Steven Matz deep in the sixth inning for his 13th long ball of the 2021 season. With that, the 500 home run club gained its 28th member. Already a sure-fire Hall of Famer and one of the greatest right-handed hitters...
MLBnumberfire.com

Yesterday's Perfect MLB DFS Lineups: Tuesday 8/24/21

Ever finish a night of daily fantasy baseball and wonder what a perfect lineup would look like? Well, each day here at numberFire, we're going to share that information with you. Yesterday's lineups are listed below. As always, make sure to check out our daily fantasy baseball tools, where you...
MLBCBS Sports

Fantasy Baseball Today: Ranger Suarez soaring; Brandon Belt under rostered; prospect Edward Cabrera gets call

I would say I hate starting this newsletter negatively, but I've realized I do it quite often. Somebody has to talk about the bad, and I guess that somebody is me! Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is awesome but he's also 22 years old and human. He's allowed to have slumps like any other player. I will just point out that along with hitting just .230 in August, he has a 56% ground ball rate in the month. That's exactly what's held him back in the past. Also, he had just a .706 OPS in 62 plate appearances at Rogers Centre entering Tuesday compared to 1.180 at Sahlen Field and 1.418 at TD Ballpark. It could be nothing but hey, I thought you should know.
MLBSFGate

L.A. Angels-Baltimore Runs

Orioles first. Cedric Mullins homers to center field. Ryan Mountcastle grounds out to shortstop, Jose Iglesias to Jared Walsh. Trey Mancini pops out to shallow infield to David Fletcher. Anthony Santander homers to right field. DJ Stewart pops out to shallow infield to Phil Gosselin. 2 runs, 2 hits, 0...
MLBnumberfire.com

Trent Grisham leading off in Padres' Wednesday lineup against Dodgers

San Diego Padres outfielder Trent Grisham is starting in Wednesday's game against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Grisham will patrol center after Fernando Tatis Jr. was moved to right field, Wil Myers was shifted to left, and Tommy Pham was rested. In a matchup against right-hander Walker Buehler, our models project...
MLBSFGate

Arizona-Pittsburgh Runs

Pirates fourth. Michael Chavis grounds out to second base, Josh VanMeter to Christian Walker. Ke'Bryan Hayes doubles to deep right field. Bryan Reynolds reaches on a fielder's choice to shallow infield. Yoshi Tsutsugo walks. Jacob Stallings out on a sacrifice fly to right field to Pavin Smith. Ke'Bryan Hayes scores. Kevin Newman pops out to second base to Josh VanMeter.
MLBSFGate

Texas-Cleveland Runs

Indians second. Franmil Reyes grounds out to shallow left field, Yonny Hernandez to Nathaniel Lowe. Oscar Mercado homers to left field. Bradley Zimmer strikes out swinging. Yu Chang grounds out to shallow infield, Jake Latz to Nathaniel Lowe. 1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Indians 1, Rangers...

Comments / 0

Community Policy