BRENTWOOD (CBS SF) — Authorities have confirmed one person is dead and two are injured in a triple shooting in unincorporated Brentwood Tuesday afternoon. On Tuesday, August 24, 2021, at about 4:20 p.m., Contra Costa County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of shots fired at a residence in the 10200 block of Brentwood Boulevard. Arriving deputies found two gunshot victims in front of the residence. Both subjects were taken to a local hospital for treatment. A third subject with gunshot wounds was also located on the property and pronounced deceased. Brentwood triple shooting investigation (CBS) Video from the scene showed multiple sheriff’s department...