Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

KBS will be launching a Chuseok holiday spin-off of 'The Return of Superman', titled 'The Return of Supermom'

By Susan-Han
allkpop.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAccording to various media outlet reports on August 18, KBS2 will be launching a Chuseok-special spin-off program to the popular reality series, 'The Return of Superman'!. The upcoming Chuseok-special spin-off version will be called 'The Return of Supermom'. As you can guess by the title, 'The Return of Supermom' will put focus on the celebrity super moms of Korea's entertainment scene!

www.allkpop.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chuseok#Kbs2
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Place
Asia
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Related
Entertainmentallkpop.com

Meet the Half Filipino-Half Korean Member of JYPE's Loud Team

Survival show LOUD is one step closer to their final debut members. Two groups will debut under JYP and PSY's P-nation as the trainees enter the 5th Round of the show. Meet Youn Dongyeon of the JYPE Team, who is Half Filipino-Half Korean. If he makes his debut, he will be the first Half Filipino Male Kpop idol.
Worldallkpop.com

Actor Jo Jung Suk to host 'SNL Korea' 2021 reboot

Actor Jo Jung Suk is appearing as a host on 'SNL Korea'. According to reports on August 24, the 'Hospital Playlist' and 'Exit' actor will be featuring as a host on the 2021 reboot of the comedy show. He expressed,. "I'm happy to be a host as an SNL fan,...
TV & Videosallkpop.com

Top 5 K-pop reality variety shows that you need to watch

An important part of the Korean entertainment culture is variety shows. With the popularity of K-Pop and K-Dramas, variety shows have also enjoyed global success, with fans from all over the world tuning in through OTT platforms. Out of all the beloved formats of variety shows, reality shows that give fans a glimpse into the real personalities and ordinary lives of their favorite extraordinary idols have emerged as the most popular.
Worldallkpop.com

Super Junior's Kyuhyun reveals beautiful 'On a Starry Night' MV teaser

Super Junior's Kyuhyun has dropped his "On a Starry Night" music video teaser. In the MV teaser, Kyuhyun performs in a beautiful garden surrounded by lights. "On a Starry Night" is the Super Junior member's upcoming single, and it's set to drop on September 1 KST. Check out Kyuhyun's "On...
Musicallkpop.com

[VOTE]Who is the best idol songwriter (male) in K-Pop?

K-Pop idols are some of the most well-rounded artists in the global entertainment industry. Besides the obvious on-camera talents of singing, dancing, rapping, and so on and so forth, they're also active participants in the off-camera creative processes behind their music, concepts, visual aesthetic, and more. Many idols are choreographers for their groups, while others are producers, composers, art directors, and songwriters.
TV SeriesPopculture

Netflix's New Mystery Thriller Is Now Its No. 3 Most Popular Show

Netflix's latest whodunnit action thriller is winning over subscribers and possibly proving to be the streamer's newest hit. Hit & Run, an Israeli-American Netflix original that premiered on the platform on Friday, Aug. 6, has skyrocketed to the top of the streaming charts, quickly surpassing other popular titles on the platform.
Worldallkpop.com

HYBE responds to reports of 'Produce 48' contestant Heo Yun Jin joining new girl group

HYBE has responded to reports of 'Produce 48' contestant Heo Yun Jin joining a new girl group. According to reports on August 24, Heo Yun Jin is likely joining the upcoming girl group by HYBE and Source Music along with former HKT48 member Miyawaki Sakura, Woollim Entertainment's Kim Chae Won, and possibly Kim Min Ju, who were all members of IZ*ONE as well.
Musicloudersound.com

The Darkness return with the release of their upcoming album's title track, Motorheart

The Darkness have released the new single, Motorheart, which shares the name with their forthcoming album, due out November 19 via Cooking Vinyl. The new single pays tribute to a "devoted sex robot", and arrives with album artwork that features a cosmic-sized extra-terrestrial woman standing over an alien planet that appears to be home to numerous phallic-shaped creatures. Honestly, what did you expect from a group of randy rockers that sport spandex?
Musicallkpop.com

ATEEZ unveil first 'Eternal Sunshine' concept image for comeback with 'Zero: Fever Part. 3'

ATEEZ have just unveiled the first 'Eternal Sunshine' concept image for their upcoming comeback album, 'Zero: Fever Part.3'!. For this first group teaser poster, the ATEEZ members greet fans in bright, popping colors, relaxing in a dreamlike world with the clear, blue sky just behind them. The colors and props of the poster are strongly reminiscent of some of the concept photos released during ATEEZ's 'Zero: Fever Part.2' era, hinting at the continuation of their storyline.
Musicallkpop.com

Super Junior's Sungmin releases teaser images for upcoming new single 'Goodnight, Summer'

Super Junior's Sungmin will be returning as a solo artist with his new digital single "Goodnight, Summer". On August 24, Sungmin released the first set of teaser images for his upcoming new single "Goodnight, Summer". Sungmin exudes refreshing visuals against the background of the blue sea and clear sky. In one of the photos, Sungmin holds onto a microphone stand as he looks directly into the camera with a longing gaze, displaying his soft charms.

Comments / 0

Community Policy