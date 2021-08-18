KBS will be launching a Chuseok holiday spin-off of 'The Return of Superman', titled 'The Return of Supermom'
According to various media outlet reports on August 18, KBS2 will be launching a Chuseok-special spin-off program to the popular reality series, 'The Return of Superman'!. The upcoming Chuseok-special spin-off version will be called 'The Return of Supermom'. As you can guess by the title, 'The Return of Supermom' will put focus on the celebrity super moms of Korea's entertainment scene!www.allkpop.com
