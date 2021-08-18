Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Seattle, WA

Man allegedly shoots mother, barricades himself inside Magnolia house

By Elise Takahama
Seattle Times
 8 days ago

A man barricaded himself inside a house in Seattle’s Magnolia neighborhood after allegedly shooting his mother Tuesday night, police said. Officers were called to the 1900 block of 32nd Avenue West around 5:15 p.m. after receiving reports of a family disturbance, Seattle police spokesperson Detective Valerie Carson said. As officers arrived, they heard shots from inside the house. Shortly after, a woman came out with several gunshot wounds to her legs, Carson said.

www.seattletimes.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Seattle, WA
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
City
Home, WA
Seattle, WA
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Seattle Police#Magnolia#Harborview Medical Center#Swat
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Related

Comments / 0

Community Policy