Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Kings win Las Vegas Summer League with rout of Celtics; Louis King named championship game MVP

By Sam Quinn
CBS Sports
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Sacramento Kings have won the 2021 Summer League championship by defeating the Boston Celtics, 100-67, on Tuesday. The win marks the second time the Kings have won Summer League, as they did so in 2014 as well. Summer League adopted its current tournament format in 2013, and the Kings became the first team to win that tournament multiple times with their victory Tuesday. They posted an undefeated 5-0 record in Las Vegas.

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Oregon State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Giannis Antetokounmpo
Person
Alex Antetokounmpo
Person
Louis King
Person
Brandon Clarke
Person
Kostas Antetokounmpo
Person
Kyle Kuzma
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Mvp#Las Vegas Summer League#The Sacramento Kings#The Boston Celtics#The G League#Finals Mvp Giannis#The Los Angeles Lakers#The Milwaukee Bucks#Baylor
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Boston Celtics
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Sacramento Kings
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
G League
NBA Teams
Milwaukee Bucks
Related
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Boston Celtics Reportedly Make Decision On Tacko Fall

Despite his incredible popularity and even more incredible size, 7-foot-5 center Tacko Fall found minutes hard to come by with the Boston Celtics. With NBA free agency just around the corner, the Celtics have made a decision on Fall’s future with the team. According to Keith Smith of Spotrac and...
NBAnbcboston.com

NBA Rumors: Celtics Extend Josh Richardson

Report: C's extend Josh Richardson through 2022-23 originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. Before playing a single minute for the team, Josh Richardson has reportedly had his contract extended by the Boston Celtics. Per Shams Charania of the The Athletic, the Celtics have extended the contract of the recently-acquired Richardson...
NBACBS Sports

NBA offseason grades, player movement: Knicks, Lakers, Warriors revamp rosters; Blazers, Pelicans underwhelm

While there are still a few key free agents yet to land with teams, the NBA offseason has slowed to a snail's pace as rosters have most of their pieces in place for the 2021-22 season. Free agency has started with a frenzy over the past few summers, and this year was no exception with All-Stars like Russell Westbrook, Kyle Lowry, Kemba Walker and DeMar DeRozan all switching uniforms.
NBANBA

Las Vegas Summer League: Davion Mitchell helps Kings drop Grizzlies

• Kings 90, Grizzlies 75: Box score | Game details. Jahmi’us Ramsey and Davion Mitchell scored 19 points each to lead the Sacramento Kings to a 90-75 win over the Memphis Grizzlies in the MGM Resorts Summer League on Friday at Cox Pavilion. The contest got out to a slow...
NBAchatsports.com

Jalen Suggs Suffers Hand Injury in Las Vegas Summer League Play vs. Celtics

Orlando Magic rookie guard Jalen Suggs exited Thursday's Las Vegas Summer League contest against the Boston Celtics with a sore hand, according to The Athletic's Josh Robbins. Suggs played 11 minutes in the first half and did not return for the third quarter, finishing with six points, two rebounds, two steals and one assist.
NBAPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Boston Celtics vs. Orlando Magic: Las Vegas Summer League live stream, lineups, broadcast info (8/12)

The summer Boston Celtics take on the Orlando Magic’s Sin City iteration as the Celtics run into their first real challenge in their third contest of the 2021 Las Vegas Summer League, facing an undefeated squad with a number of high-profile players on their roster. If you happen to be looking for a way to watch the action live via a streaming service or cable television, keep reading while we get you up to speed.
Posted by
NBA Game Highlights

Boston Celtics | Game Recap: Kings 100, Celtics 67

Led by Louis Kings 21 points and five steals, the Kings defeated the Celtics, 100-67, winning the MGM Resorts NBA Summer League 2021 Championship. Davion Mitchell added nine points and seven assists for the Kings in the victory, while Carsen Edwards tallied a team-high 15 points, along with five rebounds and three assists for the Celtics. The Kings finish the Las Vegas Summer League at 5-0, while the Celtics finish 4-1.
NBAModesto Bee

Can defensive identity help Sacramento Kings remain unbeaten in Las Vegas Summer League?

Nothing comes easy against the young Kings on Sacramento’s summer league roster. The Washington Wizards learned that the hard way Tuesday evening in Las Vegas. The Kings were already leading by 19 when Washington attempted to inbound the ball with 7:32 to play in the fourth quarter, but the Wizards had nowhere to go against Sacramento’s relentless and stifling defense. The Wizards called a timeout to avoid a five-second violation. Unfortunately for them, they were out of timeouts, resulting in a technical foul.
NBAchatsports.com

Dallas Mavericks fall to Sacramento Kings in Las Vegas Summer League

Dallas Mavericks Nate Hinton Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports. The Dallas Mavericks were up against it on Sunday afternoon. They lost three straight in Las Vegas after dropping a heartbreaker to the Nuggets in overtime on Aug. 14. The Mavericks had to bounce back and face the undefeated Kings on the second of a back-to-back on Sunday afternoon.
NBANBC Sports

Kings rookie Queta continuing to impress in Las Vegas

The second round of the NBA draft is a crapshoot. For every Richaun Holmes, there is a player like Rakeem Christmas, who was drafted the pick before Holmes and has played in a total of 30 games in the league. For every second rounder like Isaiah Thomas, Khris Middleton, Draymond...
NBANBA

Las Vegas Summer League: Kings defeat Mavs to improve to 4-0

• Kings 86, Mavericks 70: Box Score | Game Details. The Sacramento Kings defeated the Dallas Mavericks 86-70 in the MGM Resorts Summer League at Cox Pavilion on Sunday. A 22-15 first quarter advantage set the tone for the Kings, which moved to 4-0 in Las Vegas play and held the lead for all but two minutes. Sacramento led by only five points entering the final period, but they outscored Dallas 28-17 over the final 10 minutes and pushed the lead up to as much as 20 points.
NBANBA

Celtics, Kings to square off for Summer League title

The Boston Celtics and Sacramento Kings are set to meet for the MGM Resorts Summer League title on Tuesday night. Both teams have enjoyed a perfect stint in Las Vegas, with Sacramento getting to 4-0 after it rolled past the Dallas Mavericks on Sunday, while Boston drilled the Philadelphia 76ers to reach 4-0 as well.
NBABleacher Report

NBA Summer League 2021: Kings vs. Celtics TV Schedule and Predictions

The 2021 NBA Summer League champions will be crowned Tuesday as the Sacramento Kings battle the Boston Celtics at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas. The emergence of young scorers for Boston and a stifling defense in Sacramento have fueled them to the championship game. Despite two other unbeaten squads (Minnesota and New Orleans), the teams are competing for the title because of their respective point differentials, the two highest in the league.
NBASactown Royalty

Is Louis King the wing the Kings have been looking for?

After the G League Bubble in February, NBA Draft czar Jonathon Givony was bullish on Louis King and his ability to get back to the NBA. In his notes recapping the G League bubble, Givony noted that King was the rare wing-sized player that could dribble, pass and shoot. In an NBA that covets wing players with those skills, Givony figured King would soon get scooped up by an NBA team.
NBACelticsBlog

NBA 2K trade ideas: Ben Simmons to Boston and Kevin Love a Celtic?

It’s a common refrain we’ve heard from the NBA internet’s realism police when off-the-wall trade ideas are proposed. Their warning, as dour as it may be, has some real value in the midst of the NBA season, when games and rumors are aplenty and brain power has no shortage of outlets to which it can be applied.
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Boston Celtics: B/R ranks C’s young core as second best in the NBA

The NBA season is almost here which means the future is upon us. Every year there’s a new young player that ends up breaking onto the scene and launching their team in the nationwide spotlight. The Boston Celtics have been at the forefront of the youth movement with their two star players, Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown, both making their impact on the league early.
Charlotte, NCdistrictchronicles.com

What is Sonya Curry’s net worth?

SONYA Curry is best known as the mother of basketball stars Stephen and Seth Curry. The mom-of-three announced on August 23, 2021, that she and her longtime husband Dell Curry are filing for divorce, according to TMZ. 2. What is Sonya Curry’s net worth?. Sonya Curry is reportedly worth $6million,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy