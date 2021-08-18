Kings win Las Vegas Summer League with rout of Celtics; Louis King named championship game MVP
The Sacramento Kings have won the 2021 Summer League championship by defeating the Boston Celtics, 100-67, on Tuesday. The win marks the second time the Kings have won Summer League, as they did so in 2014 as well. Summer League adopted its current tournament format in 2013, and the Kings became the first team to win that tournament multiple times with their victory Tuesday. They posted an undefeated 5-0 record in Las Vegas.www.cbssports.com
