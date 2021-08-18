Kings win Las Vegas Summer League with rout of Celtics; Louis King named championship game MVP

Nothing comes easy against the young Kings on Sacramento’s summer league roster. The Washington Wizards learned that the hard way Tuesday evening in Las Vegas. The Kings were already leading by 19 when Washington attempted to inbound the ball with 7:32 to play in the fourth quarter, but the Wizards had nowhere to go against Sacramento’s relentless and stifling defense. The Wizards called a timeout to avoid a five-second violation. Unfortunately for them, they were out of timeouts, resulting in a technical foul.