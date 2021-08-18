Speakers support racial equity during JCPS board meeting

The Jefferson County Public Schools racial equity plan was the focus of Tuesday night’s board meeting where dozens of speakers voiced their support for change.

“What we are asking you to do is change the system,” Louisville Urban League CEO Sadiqa Reynolds said. “What you are doing today is good work, it is important work, but we are looking for system change work.”

While nothing was up for vote, the board received updates about the plan.

There are several goals to be reached by 2024 which include increasing students of color in magnet programs, doubling the percentage of students of color who are proficient or distinguished in math and reading and increasing the number of teachers of color.

“We know our students need role models who look like them. This is why we’ve increased our administration within two years and now our Black population of students is reflected in principals and assistant principals throughout the district,” Kumar Rashad, a JCPS teacher, said.

Superintendent Marty Pollio pointed to a new elementary school at 18th and West Broadway as the picture of racial equity.

They'll be breaking ground on that project next week.

