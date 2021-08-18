FIFA 22: How much will the Standard & Ultimate Editions cost in Australia?

Few games are quite as maligned critically as current sports titles, especially when compared to how many units they usually shift. The list of problems these titles have is considerable, even compared to a decade ago when the main issue was that constant annual updates made any version of a game that wasn’t the latest one feel thoroughly disposable. Now, these bloated monsters are often filled with bugs. The single-player has been neglected for years in favour of online multiplayer, and the promotion of loot crates and ultimate teams make the games feel, at best, like a blatant cash grab, and at worst, a way to make children addicted to gambling. It’s little wonder that everyone who streams the latest FIFA seems to be perpetually angry – always on the verge of smashing their controller in a frothing rage.