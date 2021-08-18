Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Braves Keep Rolling With 2-0 Win Over Miami

By Rick Nyman
WDEF
 8 days ago

MIAMI (AP) – Jorge Soler’s two-out RBI single in the eighth inning snapped a scoreless tie and the Atlanta Braves beat the Miami Marlins 2-0. Pinch-hitter Abraham Almonte drew a one-out walk against Miami starter Sandy Alcantara, stole second and advanced to third on a wild pitch. Soler hit an opposite-field line drive to right that scored Almonte. Austin Riley hit his 26th homer, a solo blast off Marlins reliever Anthony Bender in the ninth. Freddie Freeman had two hits for the NL East-leading Braves, who won their fifth straight and 12th of 14. Atlanta also has won nine straight road games. Chris Martin got the win by pitching a scoreless seventh, and Will Smith got his 26th save with a perfect ninth.

wdef.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jorge Soler
Person
Freddie Freeman
Person
Austin Riley
Person
Abraham Almonte
Person
Homer
Person
Chris Martin
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Braves#Ap#The Miami Marlins 2 0#The Associated Press
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
Miami Marlins
MLB Teams
Atlanta Braves
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Atlanta Braves: Where Will Eddie Rosario Fit?

The Atlanta Braves potentially have yet even more reinforcements coming. The Atlanta Braves trade acquisitions of Joc Pederson, Richard Rodriguez, Jorge Soler, and Adam Duvall have been extremely productive. Add in Travis d’Arnaud and Huascar Ynoa coming back from injury, some may have forgotten that the Atlanta Braves have another piece in Eddie Rosario that could yet bolster the team even more.
MLBnbcsportsedge.com

MLB K Props, August 24th: Andrew Heaney, Jesus Luzardo O/U Strikeouts

The App is Back! Don’t forget to download the NBC Sports EDGE app to receive real-time player news, mobile alerts and track your favorite players. Plus, now you can check out articles and player cards. ANDREW HEANEY O/U 6.5 STRIKEOUTS VS. BRAVES. Since being acquired by the Yankees, Andrew Heaney...
MLBchatsports.com

Soler, Riley send surging Braves past Marlins 2-0

MIAMI (AP) — Jorge Soler snapped a scoreless tie with a two-out RBI single in the eighth inning, and the Atlanta Braves beat the Miami Marlins 2-0 Tuesday night. Pinch-hitter Abraham Almonte drew a one-out walk against Miami starter Sandy Alcantara, stole second and advanced to third on a wild pitch. Soler hit an opposite-field line drive to right that scored Almonte.
MLBallfans.co

Ozzie Albies, Dansby Swanson power Braves to 12-2 win over Nationals

Ozzie Albies and Dansby Swanson did the heavy lifting in support of Max Fried to help the Atlanta Braves to a 12-2 win over the Washington Nationals. The Braves finally broke through against Patrick Corbin in the third. As has been the case multiple times this season, the rally started with a single by Max Fried. Albies followed with a bullet to center that Victor Robles misread into a triple. Fried scored from first on the play to give Atlanta a 1-0 lead. Albies scored two batters later when Freddie Freeman singled back through the box.
MLBchatsports.com

Braves wait out rain delay Josiah Gray in 4-2 win over Nationals

Six hours and 15 minutes after the originally scheduled first pitch time, the Atlanta Braves pulled out a dramatic 4-2 win over the Washington Nationals. A quartet of solo home runs and some dazzling defense held the fort just long enough for Atlanta to escape with a win and take the first game of the series.
MLBchatsports.com

Braves launch four homers in 4-2 win over Nationals

The final pitch wasn’t thrown until 1:20 a.m. Saturday, but the Atlanta Braves picked up a big win on Friday night over the Washington Nationals, 4-2. It looked early like it might be a long night for the Braves offensively against rising prospect Josiah Gray, but four solo homers propelled the club to a 4-2 lead after falling into an early 2-0 deficit. Travis d’Arnaud snuck his first home run over the left field wall since returning from the injured list in the 5th. Ozzie Albies followed in the 6th with a homer to right-center, his 21st of the year.
MLBatlantanews.net

First-place Braves look to keep rolling at Washington

Ozzie Albies and the Atlanta Braves aim to continue their torrid stretches Saturday night against the host Washington Nationals. Albies homered in his third consecutive contest on Friday as the Braves moved into a tie for first place in the National League East with the Philadelphia Phillies following a 4-2 victory over the Nationals.
MLBarcamax.com

Miami Marlins' win streak ends with blowout loss to Braves

MIAMI — The Miami Marlins’ brief yet season-high-tying four-game win streak is over. A seven-run fourth inning put the game out of reach in a 12-2 loss to the Atlanta Braves on Monday night to begin a three-game series at loanDepot park. Miami is now 51-68 and remains just a...
MLBTalking Chop

Braves maul Marlins in Miami, 12-2

Although the Marlins found themselves with an early lead, the Braves eventually made a furious surge into the lead and eventually blew out the Marlins by the score of 12-2. The first inning was a story of how there are so many different ways to end up with just one run in an inning. In the top of the first, the Braves loaded up the bases by coaxing three walks out of Braxton Garrett to start the game. The next three batters for Atlanta all recorded outs, and were pretty fortunate that Dansby Swanson’s groundout plated Ozzie Albies to put the Braves ahead early. That lead lasted all of one pitch in the bottom of the first, as Jazz Chisholm pulverized the first pitch he saw from Touki Toussaint and sent it flying a very long way. The Braves basically had to be extremely patient and fortunate just to get one run in the first, while the Marlins wasted no time undoing all of Atlanta’s work to begin the game.
MLBchatsports.com

Braves 2, Fish 0

A true nailbiter and worth every penny. If you’re a fan of an old-fashioned pitcher’s duel, that was pretty nearly game of the year. And if you got up to the fridge for a beer in the third inning, by the time you got back to the couch, it would’ve been the fifth. That game just flew by — 122 pitches for the Marlins, 119 for the Braves, time of game a crisp two hours and 33 minutes.
MLBTalking Chop

Huascar Ynoa sharp in return as Braves beat Marlins 2-0

The Atlanta Braves continue to roll as they extended their winning streak to five-straight games with a 2-0 win over the Miami Marlins Tuesday night. Huascar Ynoa and Sandy Alcantara locked up in a pitcher’s duel for the first five innings. Ynoa allowed a one-out single in the second to Brian Anderson but struck out Alex Jackson to leave him stranded. Isan Diaz worked a lead off walk in the fourth but was caught stealing.
MLBchatsports.com

d’Arnaud, Fried dazzle as Braves win 3-0, run streak to seven

They had to wait a day to get back into action, but once Keegan Akin had thrown the first pitch of Friday night’s game, it didn’t take long for the Braves to nail down their seventh win in a row. After a breezy two hours and 29 minutes, Max Fried notched the first shutout of his career as his team cruised to a 3-0 victory over the Orioles, who have now lost 16 straight contests.
MLBWDEF

Braves 9th Rally Falls Shot in 5-4 Loss to the Yankees

ATLANTA (AP) – Wandy Peralta retired Freddie Freeman with the bases loaded for the final out, and the New York Yankees held off the Atlanta Braves 5-4 in a thriller to extend their longest winning streak in 36 years to 11 games. DJ LeMahieu’s two-run homer in the fifth inning gave New York the lead. Giancarlo Stanton and Rougned Odor also went deep for the Yankees. The Yankees remained four games behind first-place Tampa Bay in the AL East. The 11-game winning streak is New York’s longest since Aug. 31 to Sept. 10, 1985.
MLBallfans.co

Atlanta Braves have forgotten how to pitch to Giancarlo Stanton

In the current series, slugger Stanton has provided nearly all of the Yankee offense. Used to be that the Atlanta Braves could handle him. Monday night: a homer and double for Giancarlo Stanton against our Atlanta Braves, accounting for 3 of the 5 Yankee runs. What stopped him? Maybe only...
MLBPosted by
The Spun

Detroit Tigers Announce Decision On Broadcaster Jack Morris

Hall of Famer and Detroit Tigers TV analyst Jack Morris has been suspended indefinitely by Bally Sports Detroit for his conduct during Tuesday night’s game versus the Angels. In the top of the sixth inning, MVP frontrunner Shohei Ohtani stepped up to the plate. The game was tied at two...

Comments / 0

Community Policy