Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Antelope, CA

Girl injured after shooting in Antelope, sheriff's office says

By Ashton Byers
Posted by 
ABC10
ABC10
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21Hp9q_0bUohJ3a00

A girl was hospitalized with unknown injuries after a shooting in Antelope.

The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said a call came in at 3:43p.m. for reports of shots fired at the corner of Watt Avenue and Elverta Road. Deputies said shots were fired from one vehicle to another and that the girl was hit.

She was taken to the hospital, but deputies didn't have any information regarding her condition.

Deputies said multiple people were in the car when the victim was shot and that five to six shots were fired. No arrests have been made at this time.

Few details have been released about the shooting and no additional information has been made available at this time.

WATCH ALSO:

Inside the Sacramento Police Academy | The Recruits

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
ABC10

ABC10

Sacramento, CA
18K+
Followers
6K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Sacramento local news

 https://www.abc10.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Sacramento County, CA
City
Antelope, CA
City
Sacramento, CA
Antelope, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
Sacramento County, CA
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Related

Comments / 1

Community Policy