REVIEW – Before I moved into my new home, I enlisted a few friends to help me paint every wall and a few ceilings on the first and second floors. It was way more work than I anticipated and thankfully towards the end, another friend lent me a paint sprayer. It was amazingly helpful except for the need to be plugged into AC which sometimes proved to be inconvenient. I still have the basement walls to either stud and sheetrock or in the case of one storage room, I want to paint the brick which happens to be very uneven with many jagged areas. There is also no AC plug close by that area, so I am delighted to get to do the job with this Litheli HVLP Cordless Paint Sprayer.