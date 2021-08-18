Utah family desperate to get sister, children out of Afghanistan

Hundreds of people run alongside a U.S. Air Force C-17 transport plane, some climbing on the plane, as it moves down a runway of the international airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, on Monday. As the chaos continues to unfold in Afghanistan, a family in Utah is desperate to bring home their sister and her two children, who are stranded in Afghanistan. ( Associated Press) SALT LAKE CITY — As the chaos continues to unfold in Afghanistan, a family in Utah is desperate to bring home their sister and her two children, who are stranded in Afghanistan.