Mystics at Aces GameThread

The Washington Mystics (8-11) are playing the Las Vegas Aces (16-6) on the road today at 10 p.m. ET. The game will be available on CBS Sports Network and MyLVTV. It’s their third matchup of the season and the Mystics are looking for their first win against the Aces, who currently sit at #1 in league standings. Both teams last faced each other Sunday and the result did not go in Washington’s favor. After leading nearly the entire game by double-digits, the Aces came back in the fourth quarter and won by 1 point.