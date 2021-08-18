Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Basketball

Mystics at Aces GameThread

By Bullets Forever
chatsports.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Washington Mystics (8-11) are playing the Las Vegas Aces (16-6) on the road today at 10 p.m. ET. The game will be available on CBS Sports Network and MyLVTV. It’s their third matchup of the season and the Mystics are looking for their first win against the Aces, who currently sit at #1 in league standings. Both teams last faced each other Sunday and the result did not go in Washington’s favor. After leading nearly the entire game by double-digits, the Aces came back in the fourth quarter and won by 1 point.

www.chatsports.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cbs Sports Network#The Washington Mystics#The Las Vegas Aces#Cbs Sports Network#Mylvtv
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Posted by
The Spun

Sports World Reacts To Mo’Ne Davis’ Performance On Sunday Night

Former Little League World Series star Mo’Ne Davis made an appearance on ESPN’s Sunday Night Baseball this evening. The Cleveland Indians are taking on the Los Angeles Angels in Major League Baseball’s annual game in Williamsport, Pennsylvania. As part of the broadcast, ESPN includes a young announcing team. This year’s...
NBAabc7ny.com

Griner's dunk highlights Phoenix's win over Liberty

NEW YORK -- - Skylar Diggins-Smith scored 27 points, Brittney Griner added 26, including her third dunk of the season, and Phoenix beat the New York Liberty 106-79 on Wednesday night for the Mercury's fifth straight victory. Griner also had nine rebounds and six assists before getting helped off the...
swishappeal.com

Griner dunks in blowout Mercury win

Brittney Griner leaving the game late with an ankle injury, which the Mercury hope won’t be too serious, had a sobering effect on Phoenix’s 106-79 victory over the New York Liberty on Wednesday night at Barclays Center in Brooklyn. Griner had 26 points, nine rebounds and six assists in the win, while Skylar Diggins-Smith (27 points, five assists) and Diana Taurasi (21 points, nine assists) were also phenomenal. Brianna Turner added 10 points, 15 boards and two blocks to the winning cause.
NBABirmingham Star

A'ja Wilson looks to lead Aces past Mystics and beyond

If there was any doubt that A'ja Wilson was one of the best players in the world, her status was confirmed at the Tokyo Olympics. Averaging a team-high 16.5 points, 7.3 rebounds and 1.8 blocked shots, Wilson helped the United States capture its seventh straight gold medal. In the 90-75 romp of Japan for the gold, she contributed 19 points, seven rebounds and five blocked shots.
NBAchatsports.com

Mystics at Aces preview: Washington faces Las Vegas Tuesday night

Mystics: Elena Delle Donne (Back, Out); Alysha Clark (Foot, Out); Shavonte Zellous (Ankle, Out) Aces: Angel McCoughtry (Knee, Out) Washington (8-11) is facing Las Vegas (16-6) for the third time this season on Tuesday night. The Mystics, who are in the midst of a 4-game road trip to start the second half of the season, are coming off a last-minute 84-83 loss against the Aces after leading by double-digits for most of the game.
8newsnow.com

Wilson, Gray help Aces rally from down 21, top Mystics 84-83

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A’ja Wilson had 20 points and 14 rebounds, Chelsea Gray hit a step-back jumper with 4.6 seconds left to cap a comeback from a 21-point deficit and help the Las Vegas Aces beat the Washington Mystics 84-83. Wilson set a high screen for Gray, who drove down the left side of the lane, and slid to the right elbow where she hit a jumper to make it 83-82 with 32.9 seconds to play.
NBABullets Forever

Mystics at Aces final score: Washington starts second half with last minute 84-83 loss

The Washington Mystics began the first game of their post Olympic break schedule on the wrong note, losing to the Las Vegas Aces, 84-83. Myisha Hines-Allen was huge in this game, returning from a knee injury that caused her to miss much of the first of the half of the season. She scored 8 of her 16 points in the first quarter where the Mystics took an early 27-15 lead.
NBAFear The Sword

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Orlando Magic gamethread

This could be a fun summer league matchup. The Cavs have Evan Mobley and Isaac Okoro leading their team. The Magic have Jalen Suggs, R.J. Hampton, Franz Wagner and Cole Anthony. Should at least be interesting!
Washington Post

Mystics blow 21-point lead, lose to Aces in return to play

The midseason break for the Olympics seemed to have done the Washington Mystics some good Sunday. They were mostly healthy. They were efficient on offense. They played dogged defense. And they led one of the WNBA’s top teams by 21 points on the road late in the third quarter. And...
NBALas Vegas Herald

Chelsea Gray, Aces mount comeback to stun Mystics

Chelsea Gray canned a step-back jumper with 4.6 seconds left Sunday as the Las Vegas Aces erased a 21-point deficit, ending the game with an 11-2 run to defeat the Washington Mystics 84-83 in Las Vegas. Gray's 17-footer enabled the Aces (16-6) to tie Seattle for the WNBA's top record...
sandiegouniontribune.com

Plum’s second half sparks Aces comeback over Mystics

LAS VEGAS — Kelsey Plum scored 21 of her 24 points in the second half, A’ja Wilson had 19 points, 14 rebounds and five assists and the Las Vegas Aces beat the Washington Mystics 93-83 on Tuesday night to spoil Tina Charles’ ninth 30-point game. Las Vegas trailed 49-41 at...

Comments / 0

Community Policy