Mist (MIST) Price Reaches $0.16 on Exchanges

Mist (CURRENCY:MIST) traded down 7.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 17th. In the last week, Mist has traded down 8.7% against the dollar. One Mist coin can currently be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000353 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Mist has a total market capitalization of $8.88 million and approximately $5.62 million worth of Mist was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.