TrueUSD Price Hits $1.00 on Major Exchanges (TUSD)

TrueUSD (CURRENCY:TUSD) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 17th. Over the last week, TrueUSD has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar. One TrueUSD coin can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002232 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. TrueUSD has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion and approximately $85.17 million worth of TrueUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.