EveryCoin Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $53,290.00 (EVY)

 8 days ago

EveryCoin (CURRENCY:EVY) traded 14.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 17th. EveryCoin has a total market capitalization of $346,238.79 and approximately $53,290.00 worth of EveryCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EveryCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, EveryCoin has traded 10.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

