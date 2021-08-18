Canton R-V Playground Improvements

Canton R-V will have some new active/sensory activities on the playground this year for the students to enjoy! The template for the new pathway has been marked off and primed. Culver-Stockton College students will be adding bright colors next weekend as one of their many EDM projects. This one path has jumping, tightrope, running, tip-toe, tiger hop (aka bunny hop), hopscotch, walking, etc for kids to enjoy. Other games and activities are coming soon.