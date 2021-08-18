Sologenic 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.04 Million (SOLO)

Sologenic (CURRENCY:SOLO) traded down 6.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 17th. One Sologenic coin can now be purchased for about $0.99 or 0.00002209 BTC on popular exchanges. Sologenic has a total market capitalization of $198.04 million and approximately $1.04 million worth of Sologenic was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Sologenic has traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.