Look, if you ignore that 11-game losing streak, and also that other 11-game losing streak, the Cubs are now 6 games over .500. NOT TOO SHABBY!. • A hyper-specific, but nevertheless-wild stat from Cubs.com: “[Alec] Mills worked 5 2/3 solid innings, giving up two earned runs and one walk. He’s the first Cubs pitcher to make 12 straight starts in a single season with three or fewer earned runs and two or fewer walks since Hippo Vaughn did it for 13 consecutive starts from May 3-June 22, 1919.”