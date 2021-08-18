Wall Street Games Market Cap Reaches $14.41 Million (WSG)

Wall Street Games (CURRENCY:WSG) traded 56.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 17th. In the last seven days, Wall Street Games has traded down 2.7% against the dollar. One Wall Street Games coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Wall Street Games has a market capitalization of $14.41 million and approximately $14.42 million worth of Wall Street Games was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.