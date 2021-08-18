Cancel
Recipes

The Covered Dish - Cucumber and Tomato Marinade

 8 days ago

We enjoyed some pretty spectacular foods at our home this weekend, a rich pot of Gumbo, Shrimp on the grill, salads, homemade meatloaf with all the fixings, and a big marinated summer salad. Time to rest for a day! I did enjoy a meal out in my car Wednesday evening!!! I know big thrill, in the car. If you haven’t enjoyed a Wendy’s strawberry chicken salad be sure and get one before the summer ends. It’s their ‘special’ summer salad, I think I’m up to 3 at this time. I hope I have 1-2 more before they are removed from the menu.

