Music in the Park

lewispnj.com
 8 days ago

Music in the Park at Washington Park in LaGrange will be held Saturday, Aug. 28 from 7 to 11 p.m. The band Eleven is providing the entertainment. This is a free event. The LaGrange Fire Department will have food for sale and Dottie’s Funnel Cakes are the vendors. Lawn chairs encouraged, everyone welcome.

