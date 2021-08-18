Music in the Park

After a year of bouncing around the room and off the walls, Rival Entertainment is pleased to invite fans back to Candler Park for two days of music, food, and art, September 10 and 11, 2021. A homecoming of sorts, this will mark the thirteenth edition of this neighborhood festival which will play host to a diverse collection of genres. The lineup includes Galactic featuring Anjelika Jelly Joseph; Ripe; The Infamous Stringdusters; Spafford; The Vegabonds; Voodoo Visionary; The Dirty Guv’Nahs; Marco Benevento; Hedonista; Webster; Airwolf, and Moneyshot. Accompanying the live performances will be a hand-picked selection of some of the City's best food trucks and vendors, as well as an artist market showcasing a wide range of makers.