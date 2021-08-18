A’s shut out by Chicago White Sox in haze of Chris Bassitt injury

Tim Anderson is going to get most of the credit for the way things ended for the Chicago White Sox at the Field of Dreams. Guess what, he deserves most of the credit because he hit a game-winning home run on national television against the New York Yankees at an iconic movie site. However, Seby Zavala deserves a lot of credit for what happened right before that huge hit by Anderson. Without him, the game would not have ended the way that it did.