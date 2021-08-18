Youth Soccer Registration Opening August 30 in Tamarac
Online registration for the City of Tamarac Youth Soccer league opens on August 30 and runs through October 8, the city announced. The youth soccer league is one of a wide range of youth sports and youth and adult recreational activities organized by the city. The offers access to a program that promotes cognitive development, improves fitness, teaches respect, responsibility, and sportsmanship, and encourages socialization.tamaractalk.com
