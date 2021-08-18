Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

Curve DAO Token (CRV) Reaches Market Capitalization of $762.48 Million

By Anthony Bellafiore
modernreaders.com
 8 days ago

Curve DAO Token (CURRENCY:CRV) traded down 11.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 17th. In the last week, Curve DAO Token has traded down 8% against the U.S. dollar. One Curve DAO Token coin can now be purchased for about $1.89 or 0.00004238 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Curve DAO Token has a market capitalization of $762.48 million and approximately $243.99 million worth of Curve DAO Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

www.modernreaders.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dao#Crv#Btc#Busd#Matic#Theta#Drep#Ftt#Cravyhq#Cryptocompare#Uniswap#Usdc#Compound#Gdax#Free Cryptobeat
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Crypto
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Ethereum
Related
Marketsfinancemagnates.com

Bitcoin Whale Address Transfers 6,000 BTC from Binance

Bitcoin (BTC), the world’s most valuable digital currency, is currently enjoying a significant bull run as the price of BTC is up by more than 50% in the last 4 weeks. Due to the latest jump in price, BTC’s whale activity has increased rapidly in August 2021. Whale Alert, a...
MarketsCoinDesk

Nasdaq Reveals Valkyrie Bitcoin Futures ETF Application

McClurg said the newly-revealed Valkyrie futures ETF is a so-called “33 Act fund,” referring to the Securities Act of 1933, that could invest its assets in bitcoin futures contracts exclusively. Many of the recent bitcoin futures ETF filings would be “40 Act” products, referring to the Investment Company Act of 1940, that would have to partly invest in fixed income or treasuries, he said.
Currenciessouthfloridareporter.com

How To Buy Bitcoin: 5 Ways To Add The Popular Cryptocurrency To Your Portfolio

Written by James Royal, Senior investing and wealth management reporter – 5 minute read. If you’re considering this decentralized version of digital cash, you have a few different ways to buy bitcoins. You can buy them directly or indirectly from a few traditional brokers, as well as some newer upstarts. In fact, it’s easier than ever to buy bitcoins, and you can likely do it at a lower commission than before too.
Marketsbeincrypto.com

WOO Network Aims to Disrupt Markets With Zero-fee Crypto Trading

High liquidity, low trading fees, and superior trade executions for a wide variety of cryptocurrencies and tokens – that’s the package WOO Network is promising to its fast-expanding global user-base. In case you’re not familiar with it yet, WOO Network, formerly Wootrade, is a dark pool trading platform. The platform...
MarketsEntrepreneur

Citi (C) Mulls Offering Bitcoin Futures to Affluent Clients

Citigroup Inc. C is penetrating the $2-trillion worth Bitcoin arena as it is considering to offer bitcoin futures trading for some institutional clients, on account of heightened demand in the cryptocurrency sector. As per a Citigroup spokesperson, the bank is very discreet of its approach, given the number of issues...
Marketscryptocoingossip.com

This Third Generation Blockchain Just Launched a New Class of DEX

Decentralized exchanges have gained significant traction amidst revived interest in blockchain technology overall. Users are entrusting billions of dollars with decentralized exchanges, ushering in a new era of finance driven by the so-called decentralized finance (Defi) industry. Decentralized exchanges exhibit key improvements over traditional exchanges, such as decentralization, automation, and...
BusinessStreetInsider.com

QuantGate Significantly Strengthens Balance Sheet with Closing of Convertible Debenture Financing, and Additional Private Placement from Strategic Investor

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Toronto, Ontario and New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - August 25, 2021) - QuantGate Systems Inc. (OTCQB: QGSI) (the "QuantGate" or "Company"), an Artificial Intelligence ("AI"), Machine Learning ("ML") SaaS-based Fintech solutions provider, is delighted to report the closing of USD $1,619,513 Convertible Debenture ("Convertible Debenture") pursuant to the previously announced transaction of November 15, 2019, and an additional USD $1,000,000 non-brokered Private Placement by a Strategic Investor ("Investor").

Comments / 0

Community Policy