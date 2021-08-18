Curve DAO Token (CRV) Reaches Market Capitalization of $762.48 Million
Curve DAO Token (CURRENCY:CRV) traded down 11.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 17th. In the last week, Curve DAO Token has traded down 8% against the U.S. dollar. One Curve DAO Token coin can now be purchased for about $1.89 or 0.00004238 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Curve DAO Token has a market capitalization of $762.48 million and approximately $243.99 million worth of Curve DAO Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.www.modernreaders.com
