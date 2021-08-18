District 10: Neill Blomkamp Teases "Stripped-Down, Bare Bones" Sequel
With director Neill Blomkamp's latest film on the way the District 9 filmmaker is making the rounds online and has offered another update on the much talked-about sequel to his 2009 Academy Award-nominated movie. Speaking with The Hollywood Reporter, the South African director was asked if he thought the follow-up would be made in the same scale as his original film, which was produced for a reported budget of $30 million, basically saying, yes. "I think the approach of the first film is correct," Blomkamp said. "It’s just really a question of the script."comicbook.com
Comments / 0