DC's Stargirl: Ysa Penarejo Talks What's Next For Jennie after "Summer School: Part Two"
This week's episode of DC's Stargirl saw the official arrival of Jennie, the daughter of Alan Scott/Green Lantern following the misunderstanding the young woman had with Courtney (Brec Bassinger) in the Whitmore/Dugan kitchen over the old Green Lantern Courtney has been keeping. But while the episode gave Jennie, played by Ysa Penarejo, her own origin story it also sent the young woman on an unexpected path and now Penarejo breaks down what's next for the Arrowverse's Green Lantern.comicbook.com
Comments / 0