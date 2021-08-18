Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Law

Buchalter Files Copyright Suit Against Fashion Designer Alexander Wang

By ALM Staff
Law.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBuchalter sued fashion designer Alexander Wang and his eponymous brand for copyright infringement Monday in California Central District Court. The suit pursues claims on behalf of L.A.-based Jangle Vision and contends that Alexander Wang created and posted ads to social media that closely mimic female characters created by Jangle Vision artist Claudia Diroma. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:21-cv-06627, Jangle Vision, LLC v. Alexander Wang Incorporated et al.

www.law.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fashion Designer#Copyright Infringement#L A Based Jangle Vision#Llc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Law
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
Related
ApparelHomer News

Saga over garment design copyright infringement ends with ceremonial fire

A ceremonial fire in front of the Walter Soboleff Building on Friday marked the end of a legal battle over alleged theft of intellectual property that stretched back to 2019. During the ceremony, family members of acclaimed weaver Clarissa Rizal and clan leaders gathered and immolated an example of a commercial garment at the center of the case.
Designers & CollectionsPosted by
Benzinga

Lovesac Collaborates With Fashion Designer Jeremy Scott

Home furnishing brand Lovesac Co (NASDAQ: LOVE) is set to debut a new collaboration with fashion designer Jeremy Scott. The financial details of the partnership remain undisclosed. Scott has designed an exclusive, limited-release Sac Cover featuring a premium patchwork design inspired by his family tradition of exchanging hand-sewn quilts. Scott...
LawLaw.com

Taylor English Duma Files Breach-of-Contract Suit against WABII Branding

Taylor English Duma filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit Wednesday in Georgia Northern District Court on behalf of Paul M. Emmer. The suit targets WABII Branding Inc. and other defendants and accuses them of failing to pay the proper commissions for COVID-19 personal protective equipment products that Emmer, through his business contacts, was able to sell for defendants. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:21-cv-03370, Emmer v. WABII Branding Inc. et al.
Beauty & FashionNYLON

The Fashion Brands Selling On Depop, From Designer Labels To Indie Designers

Gen Z has been dominating the thrifting game lately, accounting for more than 40% of secondhand shoppers worldwide. The craze has spawned a rise in (and necessity for) fashion brands and designers on Depop, joining the online resale marketplace to better attract this target demographic. Celebrities are getting in on the action, too, selling pieces from their own closets on the platform, from pre-loved clothing to on-stage or music video looks.
Beauty & Fashionmlmanhattan.com

Party with Renowned Fashion Designer and Style Icon Vera Wang!

Vera Wang is proud to announce PARTY, a premium Italian prosecco made for celebrating life’s moments, big and small!. PARTY embodies the bright, fun, and fashion-forward side of the globally renowned Designer and Style Icon. With the same bold spirit that transformed fashion by reimagining the bridal space, Vera Wang...
ApparelPosted by
Footwear News

A Female Streetwear Designer Is Suing Off-White for Allegedly Stealing Her Designs

Walker Wear’s April Walker is taking legal action against Virgil Abloh’s Off-White brand. In a complaint filed in the Southern District of New York on Friday, the streetwear brand founder claimed that Abloh’s label committed federal and state trademark infringement, unfair competition and unfair business practices. According to the suit, Off-White is selling a $2,234 bomber jacket at Saks Fifth Avenue and Farfetch.com that features a design mark “that is virtually identical” to a design often used by Walker Wear — the WW XXL Athletic mark design. The “streetwear-style jacket” includes two Silver W’s on a dark background, which the complaint alleges...
Businessinputmag.com

Virgil Abloh’s Off-White sued by 30-year-old streetwear brand Walker Wear

Walker Wear, a streetwear brand dating back to the early ‘90s and once worn by Tupac and Biggie, has filed a lawsuit accusing Off-White of trademark infringement. The suit alleges that a varsity jacket sold by Off-White copies Walker Wear’s “‘WW’ XXL Athletic mark design,” a mark that consists of two slightly overlapping Ws, as first reported by The Fashion Law.
BusinessLaw.com

Greenbaum Rowe Representing Honda in Products Suit

Lawyers at Greenbaum Rowe Smith & Davis on Wednesday removed a lawsuit against American Honda Motor Company, a North American subsidiary of Japan’s Honda Motor Company, to New Jersey District Court. The suit, over an allegedly defective product, was filed by Timothy Abeel & Associates on behalf of Joyce T. Ojo. The case is 2:21-cv-16003, Ojo v. American Honda Motor Co., Inc.
Beauty & FashionPosted by
WWD

TRR’s Resale ‘It’ List Sees Gucci Gain on Vuitton, Telfar Demand Up 590%

Click here to read the full article. Louis Vuitton has maintained its ranking as the most popular luxury brand among consumers searching for resale items at The RealReal over the past year. But Gucci is nipping at its heels. According to the company’s 2021 Resale Report, which compares searches from the first half of 2020 to the first half of 2021, there’s a narrow gap of 2 percent between Vuitton and Gucci. The third most-searched brand was Chanel, but Gucci is searched 30 percent more often, according to the report. Fourth is Prada and fifth is Dior.More from WWDGreat Jones Distillery...
MusicPosted by
Black Enterprise

Jay-Z And Beyoncé Are The Newest Faces Of Tiffany & Co.

Music’s biggest and most popular power couple just entered a partnership with one of the biggest jewelers in the world. Jay-Z and Beyoncé are among the newest brand ambassadors of Tiffany & Co. The partnership was revealed in the “Icons” edition of Harper’s Bazaar, which featured Beyoncé as the cover star. The partnership is just the latest venture for the couple.
HipHopDX.com

JAY-Z + Beyoncé Slammed For Posing With Rare Basquiat Painting To Sell Tiffany & Co. Diamond

Famed jewelers Tiffany & Co. teased a new ad campaign featuring JAY-Z and his wife Beyoncé called “About Love” on Sunday (August 22). But neither the “priceless” diamonds they were advertising nor the famous couple themselves were the star attraction. Instead, it was the rare Jean-Michel Basquiat painting hanging in the background that made the most noise.
Beauty & Fashionabc11.com

Beyoncé becomes first Black woman to wear iconic Tiffany Diamond

Beyoncé has made fashion history as the first Black woman to wear the iconic 128.54-carat Tiffany Diamond. The Grammy-winning performer wears the stunning piece of jewelry, which features one of the world's largest yellow diamonds, as she and her rapper husband Jay-Z become the faces of Tiffany & Co's new "About Love" campaign.
Celebritieshotnewhiphop.com

Beyoncé Defended By Mom Tina Lawson Following Tiffany Diamond Criticism

The moment was touted as a breakthrough for Black women, but Jay-Z and Beyoncé's Tiffany photoshoot was hit with severe criticism. The art collectors posed in front of a coveted, long-unseen Jean-Michel Basquiat painting, Equals Pi, that was reportedly used to offset the image in Tiffany's signature color. Not quite an exact match, but close enough for the brand.
CelebritiesPosted by
The Independent

Jay-Z and Beyoncé face backlash over use of never-before-seen Basquiat painting in Tiffany & Co ad

Beyoncéââ and Jay-Z are facing criticism after posing alongside a never-before-seen painting by Jean-Michel Basquiat in their new Tiffany & Co campaign.On Monday, the luxury jewellery brand offered the first glimpse at the new global About Love campaign, which features the Halo singer dressed in a black floor-length gown, elbow-length sheer black gloves and the yellow 128-carat Tiffany Diamond, while her husband appears in a classic black tuxedo.In the photos, the celebrity couple can also be seen posing in front of a painting from Jean-Michel Basquiat’s private collection called Equals Pi, which is made in the luxury brand’s iconic Tiffany...
Designers & Collectionsfemalefirst.co.uk

Vittoria Ceretti is the star of Chanel's fall 2021 make-up

Italian model Vittoria Ceretti has showcased Chanel's 2021 make-up collection. Vittoria Ceretti has returned as the face of Chanel's fall 2021 make-up collection. The 23-year-old Italian model - who, according to Vogue Italia, was the most searched model of 2018 - smoulders in the striking new promo shots with a sultry smokey eye.
Beauty & Fashionat40.com

Beyoncé Shines In Yellow Diamond For New Tiffany & Co. Campaign With Jay-Z

Beyoncé and Jay-Z are serving up old Hollywood vibes in a new global jewelry campaign for Tiffany & Co. The singer posted images from the photoshoot to her Instagram overnight on Monday (August 23), giving a preview of the ABOUT LOVE campaign. The music powerhouse couple dazzled together, with Mrs. Carter donning a priceless Tiffany yellow diamond and Mr. Carter clad in a tux set off by the legendary Bird on a Rock brooch refashioned as cufflinks. According to People, Beyoncé is only the fourth person ever to wear the historic Tiffany yellow diamond and is the first Black woman to do so.
Designers & CollectionsPosted by
WWD

Why Fashion Designers Are So Superstitious

Click here to read the full article. Gabrielle Chanel’s lucky number was five. For Karl Lagerfeld it was seven. And for Riccardo Tisci, it’s 17, which is apparently why he puts that number on T-shirts and at the end of his Instagram handle. That’s just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to superstitions in the fashion industry, where fortune tellers, tarot cards, good-luck talismans and even shamans have been prized for eons. So today, on Friday the 13th — always considered an unlucky day — designers must be scurrying for any rabbits foot they can find.More from WWDThe Cape...
Beauty & FashionVanity Fair

The Curious History of the Basquiat in That Jay-Z and Beyoncé Tiffany Ad

On Monday, Tiffany & Co. unveiled a splashy new campaign with all the firepower afforded by its new corporate parent, LVMH. Dubbed “About Love,” the ads feature Jay-Z and Beyoncé relaxing at a modernist home in Bel Air wearing grail-level pieces steeped in Tiffany lore: all 128.54 carats of the famed Tiffany Diamond for Bey, and a Jean Schlumberger’s Bird on a Rock brooch for Jay.

Comments / 0

Community Policy