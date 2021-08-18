Buchalter Files Copyright Suit Against Fashion Designer Alexander Wang
Buchalter sued fashion designer Alexander Wang and his eponymous brand for copyright infringement Monday in California Central District Court. The suit pursues claims on behalf of L.A.-based Jangle Vision and contends that Alexander Wang created and posted ads to social media that closely mimic female characters created by Jangle Vision artist Claudia Diroma. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:21-cv-06627, Jangle Vision, LLC v. Alexander Wang Incorporated et al.www.law.com
