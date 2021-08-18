Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Computers

The GeForce RTX 3050 appears to be absolutely abysmal at ray tracing even though RT is literally in its name

By Allen Ngo
notebookcheck.net
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRTX 3050? More like GTX 3050. Nvidia introduced the "RTX" moniker to imply real-time ray tracing capabilities and acceleration, but the GeForce RTX 3050 is looking worse than even the GTX 1660 Ti. As if the new GeForce RTX 3050 wasn't already underwhelming enough, the RTX GPU might not even...

www.notebookcheck.net

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abysmal#Geforce#Acer Nitro
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Nvidia
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Asus
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
RTX
Related
ComputersDigital Trends

This Dell laptop is so cheap for back-to-school — but not for long

For parents who are helping their children look for laptop deals in preparation for the new school year, you might want to narrow your search to student laptop deals for affordability. In particular, Dell laptop deals will get you dependable machines, including the Dell Inspiron 15 3000, which is on sale at $109 off, bringing the laptop’s price down to $280 from its original price of $389.
ComputersDigital Trends

Staples is practically handing out HP back-to-school laptops

Now is the perfect time to grab some crazy deals on back-to-school gear, including laptops and desktop computers. There are some awesome HP laptop deals available, for instance. You could opt for a power-heavy machine for gaming and graphics editing, or you could go with something more lightweight that’s easier to lug back and forth between home and school.
ComputersDigital Trends

Dell’s best work-from-home laptops are over $500 off today

No one is sure what this fall will look like, work-wise, but no matter if you’re working from home, an office, or a hybrid version of the two, the laptops available in these laptop deals, and Dell laptop deals will keep you covered. Meanwhile, if you’re heading back to class, you’ll want to check out these student laptop deals. And right now at Dell, there are absolutely massive discounts on the best work-from-home laptops: you can score $505 off the 14-inch Dell Vostro 3400 Laptop; or you can save $542 on the 14-inch Dell Latitude 3420 Laptop. Those are huge savings that will help any bottom line and will help set you up for work, no matter where.
ComputersDigital Trends

The architect behind Nvidia RTX DLSS and ray tracing now works at Intel

Nvidia’s RTX features have been among the primary selling points of its graphics cards in recent years. But now, the mastermind behind those advanced graphics features now works for one of Nvidia’s new rivals in the world of gaming graphics: Intel. Nvidia RTX consists of two primary features: Real-time ray...
Electronicsmarketresearchtelecast.com

Gaming-PC bei Aldi: Nvidia GeForce RTX 3090 und Intel Core i9-11900KF

Both Aldi Nord and Aldi Süd will sell the high-end PC Erazer Hunter X20 for 3700 euros from August 26, 2021. Also included are Intel’s fastest desktop processor, the Core i9-11900KF, and Nvidia’s fastest GeForce graphics card, the RTX 3090. If the price is secondary, you can hardly get any faster components to play with at the moment.
Video GamesIGN

PS5 Made the Most Money in July, Even Though Switch Outsold It - IGN Daily Fix

Happy Friday! On today's IGN The Fix: Games, The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD was the best-selling game of July 2021 in the United States, according to NDP Group. Additionally, PS5 led the console pack in terms of console sales last month. The sales figures mean The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword has become the first Nintendo game to top the US spending chart since Super Mario 3D World in February 2021. Despite recent reports that the chip shortages affecting gaming hardware shortages could drag into 2023, Sony recently said that it has secured enough components to hit its goal of selling 22 million PS5s by the end of its current fiscal year. That could mean that PS5 continues to hold onto the highest dollar sales per month throughout the rest of the year. The original upload of this year's QuakeCon schedule appears to suggest that a 'revitalized edition' of id Software's classic FPS, Quake, could be announced at the convention this month.First spotted by Xbox Era, the schedule features a panel called 'Let's talk Quake', set to go live at 7:30am PT on Friday, August 20. When originally uploaded, the description of this panel stated "Quake is back, in this special stream John Linneman from Digital Foundry talks to Jerk Gustafsson of MachineGames about the title's iconic legacy and what it meant to both of them. Seth has all that in your Daily Fix!
SoftwareHot Hardware

You Can Partially Restore GeForce RTX 30 LHR Crypto Mining Hashrate With This Software

Nobody has been able to fully get around the hash rate limiter NVIDIA implemented on its GeForce RTX 30 series graphics cards, though the developer of NBMiner has figured out a way to restore some of the performance. And with the latest NBMiner update, the developer is claiming their software can restore up to 70 percent of the maximum unlocked hash rate.
TechnologyPCGamesN

Nvidia expects its RTX 3000 GPU stock to struggle until 2023

Graphics card prices might be returning to normal at a snail’s pace, but that doesn’t mean it’ll be easy to get your hands on one any time soon. Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang told investors during the company’s Q2 fiscal earnings call that he “expects that we will see a supply-constrained environment for the vast majority of next year,” meaning GPU stock might struggle until 2023.
Softwarewccftech.com

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 LHR Graphics Cards Tested In Ethereum Mining With Updated NBMiner – RTX 3080 Ti at 80 MH/s, RTX 3070 Ti at 50 MH/s & RTX 3060 Ti at 40 MH/s

A few hours ago, we reported how the latest NBMiner update had partially unlocked the mining hash rate on NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 30 LHR series graphics cards. The first mining numbers are in and show that these cards are actually delivering up to 70% of their mining capability within the Etherum (ethash) mining algorithm.
wccftech.com

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 Game Bundle Gets You A Copy of Battlefield 2042 For Free

NVIDIA seems to be cooking up a new game bundle for its GeForce RTX 30 series graphics cards which gets you a copy of Battlefield 2042 for free. INNO3D, one of NVIDIA's main AIB partners, has released information about a new bundle with their GeForce RTX 3070, 3070 Ti, 3080, 3080 Ti, and 3090 cards and the new Battlefield 2042 game.
Computersnotebookcheck.net

Nvidia GeForce RTX graphics cards will continue to be scarce till the end of 2022

Over the past year, multiple reports have prophesized that graphics cards will remain scarce through 2021 and maybe even 2022. The global chip shortage is far from over, and things are unlikely to change anytime soon. Those looking to get their hands on an Nvidia RTX 3000 GPU will have to keep their eyes peeled throughout 2022. Nvidia head honcho Jensen Huang said in an investor call (via Seeking Alpha) that supply will remain tight until the end of next year.
Computersgadgetsin.com

HP Victus 16 Gaming Laptop with NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Graphics

With NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Graphics, HP Victus 16 gaming laptop lets you enjoy stunning and immersive visuals. Need more features? Let’s have a look. HP Victus 16 measures 10.24 x 14.57 x 0.93 inches and weighs ‎5.44 pounds. As shown in the images, the neat lines and matte black finish deliver a sleek modern vibe. Meanwhile, the slim and compact form factor allows you to slide it in your laptop backpack for portability.

Comments / 0

Community Policy