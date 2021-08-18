The GeForce RTX 3050 appears to be absolutely abysmal at ray tracing even though RT is literally in its name

Happy Friday! On today's IGN The Fix: Games, The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD was the best-selling game of July 2021 in the United States, according to NDP Group. Additionally, PS5 led the console pack in terms of console sales last month. The sales figures mean The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword has become the first Nintendo game to top the US spending chart since Super Mario 3D World in February 2021. Despite recent reports that the chip shortages affecting gaming hardware shortages could drag into 2023, Sony recently said that it has secured enough components to hit its goal of selling 22 million PS5s by the end of its current fiscal year. That could mean that PS5 continues to hold onto the highest dollar sales per month throughout the rest of the year. The original upload of this year's QuakeCon schedule appears to suggest that a 'revitalized edition' of id Software's classic FPS, Quake, could be announced at the convention this month.First spotted by Xbox Era, the schedule features a panel called 'Let's talk Quake', set to go live at 7:30am PT on Friday, August 20. When originally uploaded, the description of this panel stated "Quake is back, in this special stream John Linneman from Digital Foundry talks to Jerk Gustafsson of MachineGames about the title's iconic legacy and what it meant to both of them. Seth has all that in your Daily Fix!