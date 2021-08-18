Cancel
We’re Stuck With the Costs Regardless of What Cuomo Bridge is Called

By Examiner Media
theexaminernews.com
 8 days ago

Many calling for restoring the name of the Mario M. Cuomo Bridge back to the Tappan Zee Bridge missed something. In 1994, then-Gov. Mario Cuomo changed the name to the Malcolm Wilson Tappan Zee Bridge. Wilson was elected lieutenant governor with Nelson Rockefeller in 1958 on the Republican ticket. Rockefeller resigned as governor in 1973, and a year later assumed the Office of Vice President under President Gerald Ford. Wilson became the governor. He subsequently lost to Democrat Hugh Carey in 1974 for a full term.

