Marion County, IL

Marion County Health Department reports two more COVID-19 deaths; 67 new cases on Tuesday

By Bruce Kropp
southernillinoisnow.com
 8 days ago

The Marion County Health Department is reporting two new deaths and 67 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday. Health Department Administrator Melissa Mallow says one of the deaths was a male in his 60s who was not a long-term care resident and was not vaccinated. He had been in a hospital before his death. The second death was a man in his 70s. He was a long-term care resident and was not fully vaccinated. He had also been in a hospital.

