Flood Warning issued for Haywood by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-17 23:51:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-18 13:20:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. For detailed information including observed and forecast stages, flood impacts, flood history, FEMA Flood Hazard Layers, and more, please visit: https://water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=gsp Target Area: Haywood The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in North Carolina Pigeon River At Canton affecting Haywood County. .Storm-total rainfall of 5-9" across the upper Pigeon River watershed from Tropical Storm Fred produced the 4th highest crest on record for the Pigeon River streamgauge at Canton. The Pigeon River crested at 19.8 feet Tuesday evening and is now receding from Cruso to Clyde, but only after it produced widespread Moderate to Major flooding within the Pigeon River valley from the headwaters through Cruso, to Canton, Clyde, and Hepco. The Flood Warning is now in effect until early tomorrow afternoon The Flood Warning continues for the Pigeon River At Canton. * Until early tomorrow afternoon. * At 11:00 PM EDT Tuesday the stage was 12.6 feet and falling rapidly. * Minor Flood Stage is 10.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecasted. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 11:00 PM EDT Tuesday was 19.8 feet, which occurred at 08:15 PM EDT Tuesday. * Forecast...The Pigeon River will continue to fall below the Minor Flood Stage of 10.0 feet by Wednesday morning. * Impact...At 12.0 feet, Areas on the right bank of the river near Canton will begin to flood. This may include residential yards on Fiberville Road and parts of Valley, North, and Conley Streets. * Impact...At 12.5 feet, A trailer park near Old Highway 19 and 23 outside of Clyde may flood. Residential yards along Richland, Hyatt, and Allens Creeks will be in danger of flooding, due to runoff and back water from the Pigeon River.