Special Weather Statement issued for East Sweetwater County, Flaming Gorge by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-17 11:22:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-18 00:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: East Sweetwater County; Flaming Gorge; Green Mountains and Rattlesnake Range; Rock Springs and Green River; Upper Green River Basin Showers and Isolated Thunderstorms with potential Strong Wind Gusts This is a special weather statement from the National Weather Service Office in Riverton. * WHAT...Showers and isolated thunderstorms will produce wind gusts from 35 to 50 mph as they move through these areas. Brief heavy rain will occur. * WHERE...South and Southwest Wyoming. * WHEN...Through Midnight. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Strong wind gusts may occur well ahead of any rain or thunder, as well as during the thunderstorm. Move indoors when storms approach, and secure loose objects that may become flying debris.