Special Weather Statement issued for Alleghany by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-17 15:07:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-18 00:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 200 AM EDT for north central and northwestern North Carolina...and southwestern Virginia. Target Area: Alleghany A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of eastern Alleghany and northwestern Surry Counties in northwestern North Carolina, southwestern Carroll and southeastern Grayson Counties in southwestern Virginia and the City of Galax through 1215 AM EDT At 1138 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Roaring Gap, or near Mountain Park, moving north at 30 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Galax Fries Fancy Gap Ennice Roaring Gap Lambsburg and Low Gap. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH